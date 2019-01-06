Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” Represents the True Wishes of Democrats and Globalists

While newly minted House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Green New Deal" seems like a fanciful propostion, it tells us exactly the direction that Democrats and globalists wish to take America in the near future.

The new congresswoman from New York’s 14th District is certainly ambitious. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (shown) hit the ground running this last week as the 116th Congress of the United States convened, publicly releasing a proposed rule change to the House of Representatives that calls for the creation of a Select Committee for a Green New Deal.

Unfortunately, the document reads more like one of Stalin’s Five-Year Plan’s than American legislation. If you think that Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” is narrowly focused on so-called climate-change, think again.

“The select committee shall have authority to develop a detailed national, industrial, economic mobilization plan for the transition of the United States’ economy to become greenhouse gas emissions neutral and to significantly draw down greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and oceans and to promote economic and environmental justice and equality.”

In addition to reducing America’s reliance on fossil fuels — apparently completely — the document repeatedly notes that the select committee will promote projects that create “social, economic, racial, regional and gender-based justice.”

Oh, and it will eliminate poverty. “The Plan for a Green New Deal (and the draft legislation) shall recognize that a national, industrial, economic mobilization of this scope and scale is a historic opportunity to virtually eliminate poverty in the United States and to make prosperity, wealth and economic security available to everyone participating in the transformation.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s plan is apparently an answer to United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s absurd report released in October of 2018, which warned that the world had a dozen years to completely transform all of society or face certain environmental disaster.

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only one who believes that climate-change politics is the key to a socialist reformation of world society. No less than UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres has recently said that “climate action” offers a “compelling path to transform our world.”

In December, Ocasio-Cortez likened her new plan to FDR’s disastrous New Deal and LBJ’s budget-swelling Great Society programs, both of which dramatically increased the size of the federal government. “This is going to be the Great Society, the moonshot, the civil rights movement of our generation,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a panel, which included Vermont’s socialist senator Bernie Sanders. “This is the mechanism through which we can really deliver justice to communities that have been underserved.”

In a preview of an interview scheduled to air on 60 Minutes on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez suggested to Anderson Cooper that the Green New Deal could be paid for by taxing wealthy Americans at rates of up to 70%. “People are going to have to start paying their fair share in taxes,” she said.

“Once you get to the ‘tippie tops’, on your 10 millionth dollar, sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60% or 70%. That doesn’t mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate. But it means that as you climb up this ladder, you should be contributing more.”

In the clip, the leftist Cooper dutifully points out that what Ocasio-Cortez is proposing is somewhat “radical.” To which the young congresswoman says, “If that’s what radical means, call me a radical.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s naïveté about basic economics is alarming, yet she is still being interviewed on 60 Minutes, a program considered a highly respected forum on the issues of the day, especially by leftists. Why?

Perhaps Democrats and/or globalists are simply using the attractive and energetic young woman as a trial balloon; a canary in a mine. They can use her and the attention she receives to float their true ambitions about what they want to see happen in the world, knowing that they can easily dismiss her notions as “pie-in-the-sky,” utopian ideas whose time has not yet come. But all the while they can move their agenda further and further to the left, while pointing to Ocasio-Cortez as the true face of radicalism.

During a Donald Trump presidency with a GOP-controlled Senate, Ocasio-Cortez’s vision of a socialist America striving to end all injustice in the world, where all the energy we need comes from renewable sources and where only the super-wealthy are inconvenienced, sounds absurd. And it is — for now.

But it’s wrong to dismiss the young woman’s rhetoric or her “Green New Deal” as only the fantastic notions of a socialist youth. The agenda she advocates for is exactly where Democrats and globalists wish to take us. While Nancy Pelosi seemingly pushes Ocasio-Cortez and her agenda to the side, she is only doing so with a nod and a wink. “The Green New Deal” clearly states where the Left is looking to go politically and socially.

Photo of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: AP Images