Monday, 21 January 2019

2020 Presidential Hopeful Kamala Harris' Radical Connections

Special guest Trevor Loudon joins The New American to offer thoughts and comments on California Senator Harris announcing today her intentions of running for the Presidency in 2020.

Loudon has spent much of his life researching the background and history of the progressive left. He shares with The New American what he knows of Harris' mentors and influences.

