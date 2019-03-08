House Votes to Ban "Hatred"

On Thursday, March 7, 2019, the House voted 407-23 in favor of H. Res. 183. The resolution sets the stage to buckle down on "hatred," including anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim discrimination, which is specifically pointed out in the text. The resolution came about in response to controversial tweets by MN Rep. Ilhan Omar against Israel support that was deemed "anti-Semitic."
Alex Newman talks with Christian Gomez about the double standards and concerns presented with this "resolution."
