House Condemns Trump in Resolution That Declares Open Borders

The House of Representatives condemned President Trump as a racist yesterday and a Democrat from Texas yet again introduced articles of impeachment.

Trump’s crime? He told the truth again.

This time, Trump took to Twitter to attack “progressive” Democrat congresswomen who are given to anti-American, anti-Semitic comments and smear anyone who disagrees with them as a “racist.”

Which is exactly what the House did when it passed 240-187, a toothless exercise in moral preening that likely helped Trump and hurt them. Once again, the Democrats gave Americans a good look at what the party has become.

The Resolution

The measure, which passed 240-187, opens with the usual whereas clauses, most of which quote dreaded white males the radical Left is busily erasing from American history by wrecking murals and canceling holidays in their honor.

The resolution falsely claims the “Founders conceived America as a haven of refuge for people fleeing from religious and political persecution,” and, again falsely, that “all Americans, except for the descendants of Native people and enslaved African Americans, are immigrants or descendants of immigrants.”

It quotes Ronald Reagan for good measure, and then gets down to the real business: condemning Trump, but not before letting Americans know the border will remain open for future Democrat voters.

The resolution says the House “is committed to keeping America open to those lawfully seeking refuge and asylum from violence and oppression, and those who are willing to work hard to live the American Dream, no matter their race, ethnicity, faith, or country of origin.”

Then comes the shot at Trump:

[The House] strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should “go back” to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as “invaders,” and by saying that Members of Congress who are immigrants (or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants) do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America.

Trump’s Twitter Remarks

The Tweet storm that invited the resolution observed the obvious, although it didn’t name the four congresswomen: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted some advice:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.

Only Omar, an anti-Semitic Muslim refugee who likely married her brother to commit immigration fraud and calls opponents racist, is actually a foreigner, while Tlaib, the radical who said “we’re gonna impeach the motherf***er,” is the angry, ungrateful child of Palestinian immigrants. Pressley, who says “we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice,” and Ocasio-Cortez, who would impose totalitarian socialism, are Americans by accident of birth. All would abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump wasn’t likely speaking literally, but the tweets elicited the usual caterwauling, to which Trump replied the next day:

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!

Then yesterday, before the Democrats dipped into their bottomless well of indignation, Trump offered these two:

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat.....

.....Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country.

Telling that truth, of course is Trump’s real crime. He has stigmatized the Left, and made four socialist radicals the face of the Democratic Party.

Concluded Trump: “Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020!”

Photo: AP Images