Friday, 02 August 2019

Leftist Policies Are Rat Friendly - Duke’s Take

Written by 

After President Trump criticized Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings by referring to Baltimore, his district, as “rat infested,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi rushed to Cummings’ aid by calling Trump a “racist” on the House Floor. Dr. Duke Pesta points out how ludicrous it is to cry wolf for racism, misogyny, etc, anytime a person associated with the Democratic party is criticized.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Trump: Spend Now, Cut Later
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA