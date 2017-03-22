Wednesday, 22 March 2017

The Balanced Budget Amendment Escape Clause

The escape clause of a proposed Balanced Budget Amendment gives Congress the authority to not balance the budget while in a national state of emergency. Constitutional expert Robert Brown points that the U.S. is in a constant national state of emergency and have been for almost 40 years. With the approval of this amendment, Congress would be forced to raise taxes to pay for the unconstitutional federal funding in order to balance the budget.

 

