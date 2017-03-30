Thursday, 30 March 2017

Why Would the Founders Include Article V If They Didn’t Want Us to Use it?

Written by 

Why Would the Founders Include Article V If They Didn’t Want Us to Use it?

Constitutional Expert Robert Brown explains why the founding fathers included Article V in the U.S. Constitution. He also factors in James Madison’s description of its purpose in Federalist No. 43. Robert points out that this popular misconception is due to the public's knowledge of the Constitution, which was once this country's greatest strength.

 

Other commentary by Constitution expert Robert Brown:

Phasing Out the Federal Reserve

Why the Electoral College is Needed

Do Congressional Term Limits Restrain Our Rights?

The Balanced Budget Amendment Escape Clause

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Texas Con-Con Battle Heats Up
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA