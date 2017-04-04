Tuesday, 04 April 2017

Are an Article V Convention and a Constitutional Convention the Same Thing?

Written by 

Constitution expert Robert Brown clears the air on Convention of States’ claim that an Article V Convention and a Constitutional Convention are entirely different. Brown also goes on to ask at what point of amending the Constitution is the document becoming entirely different?

 

