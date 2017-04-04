Are an Article V Convention and a Constitutional Convention the Same Thing?

Constitution expert Robert Brown clears the air on Convention of States’ claim that an Article V Convention and a Constitutional Convention are entirely different. Brown also goes on to ask at what point of amending the Constitution is the document becoming entirely different?
Other commentary by Constitution expert Robert Brown:
Phasing Out the Federal Reserve
Why the Electoral College is Needed
Do Congressional Term Limits Restrain Our Rights?
The Balanced Budget Amendment Escape Clause
Why Would the Founders Include Article V If They Didn’t Want Us to Use it?