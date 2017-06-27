Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Get Us Out of NAFTA! Stop the North American Union

Millions of Americans voted for Trump to “rip up those trade deals.” He said NAFTA is “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere, but certainly ever signed in this country.”

But globalists in and out of the administration have convinced Trump to renegotiate instead of withdraw. They are making a mad dash to stampede America into expanding NAFTA.

If you think NAFTA is bad now, it's going to get a whole lot worse if we don't stop the globalists from turning it into a North American Union!

Learn more, tell others and take action!

 

