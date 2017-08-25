After Charlottesville, UN Demands U.S. Quash First Amendment

While some of its leading member regimes behead Christians and chop body organs out of political prisoners, the United Nations issued an “early warning” to the United States and demanded illegal restrictions on free speech. As part of its decision, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), a body that includes communists and Islamists, lambasted the United States and President Donald Trump without actually mentioning his name. But critics were quick to ridicule the UN outfit amid growing calls for the U.S. government to withdraw from the widely criticized “dictators club.”

In a press release blasting the United States for its alleged “failure to unequivocally reject racist violent events,” the UN CERD provided concrete evidence that it has either been watching too much "fake news," or that it is willing to lie in order to advance its fanatical anti-American, anti-freedom agenda. Not that it should matter to the UN, which has a charter specifically prohibiting involvement in nations' domestic affairs, but President Trump repeatedly condemned the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, racists, and others, along with the violent and terroristic communist forces that reportedly clashed with them in Virginia this month.

“Racism is evil,” Trump declared after the violence in Charlottesville. “And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.” Trump also denounced the violent “Antifa” extremists on the other side of the confrontation who, ironically, share much in common with their totalitarian-minded National Socialist nemeses.

Perhaps the UN never got the memo about Trump, though. “We are alarmed by the racist demonstrations, with overtly racist slogans, chants and salutes by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy and inciting racial discrimination and hatred,” complained radical left-wing activist Anastasia Crickley, the chairperson of UN CERD, in a widely publicized statement. “We call on the U.S. Government to investigate thoroughly the phenomenon of racial discrimination targeting, in particular, people of African descent, ethnic or ethno-religious minorities, and migrants.”

Beyond simply condemning speech, the UN also believes the U.S. government must wage a propaganda campaign to promote “tolerance” and “diversity,” two terms that globalists and leftists have weaponized to undermine liberty and promote open borders, globalism, perversion, and hate. According to the UN document, U.S. authorities must not only “unequivocally and unconditionally reject and condemn racist hate speech and racist crimes in Charlottesville and throughout the country,” they must also “actively contribute to the promotion of understanding, tolerance, and diversity between ethnic groups, and acknowledge their contribution to the history and diversity of the United States of America.”

Perhaps even more alarming than the dictators club's brazen meddling in U.S. affairs, though, was the UN's hostile assault on the constitutionally protected, God-given rights of free speech, free expression, freedom of thought, and freedom of assembly. In multiple statements plastered across the UN's websites, the global outfit — dominated by unfree regimes and even mass-murdering tyrants — attacked the First Amendment head on. The statements demanded that the U.S. government restrict free speech and association, saying it called on authorities “to provide the necessary guarantees so that such rights are not misused to promote racist hate speech.”

As the UN knows, or should know, the U.S. Constitution that authorizes the U.S. government to exist in the first place specifically prohibits any compliance with the UN's outrageous demand. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” In other words, the UN is calling on U.S. authorities to violate the supreme law of the land to enforce an illegitimate and unconstitutional UN “convention.”

Even the increasingly rogue U.S. Supreme Court has consistently ruled, including as recently as this summer, that even the most vile forms of speech are protected under the Constitution. “Speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express the thought that we hate,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito in Matal v. Tam, a case dealing with the Washington Redskins, another target of UN hatred and illegal meddling by a coalition including numerous mass murderers and tyrants.

Free speech is so universally accepted in America that even rogue radicals on the high court who pay virtually no attention to the Constitution have concluded the same thing. “A law found to discriminate based on viewpoint is an egregious form of content discrimination, which is presumptively unconstitutional,” wrote Justice Anthony Kennedy, the same official who helped invent a “right” to a “homosexual marriage” without any basis in law. “The First Amendment does not entrust that power to the government's benevolence. Instead, our reliance must be on the substantial safeguards of free and open discussion in a democratic society.”

Ironically, while the UN council demands the shredding of the U.S. Constitution that has protected the God-given rights of Americans relatively well for more than two centuries, the members of the UN CERD mostly come from poor, unfree nations where corruption, crime, violence, hatred, racism, intolerance, oppression, tyranny, and other social ills are endemic and always have been. For instance, the kangaroo committee purporting to sit in judgment over the United States consists of, among others, Communists and Islamists, along with a Soviet-trained Russian agent as its “rapporteur.” Seriously. That such forces would seek to undermine American freedom is no surprise.

The 18-member UN committee even includes a Yemhelhe Mohamed from Mauritania, an Islamist African country where mostly blacks were (and still are) openly enslaved mostly by Muslim Arabs and Berbers — a practice that was not even criminalized until a mere 10 years ago. Other nations represented include Communist China, where the brutal dictatorship has murdered more people than any other in human history, and where the ongoing cultural genocide of Tibet is well underway. Also on the list: Algeria, Burkina-Faso, Togo, Pakistan, Turkey, Brazil, Mauritius, and Guatemala.

According to the UN's bombastic statements condemning and warning the United States, the UN outfit was acting under what is known as the “early warning and urgent action procedure.” Citing the largely engineered violence in Charlottesville, the UN outfit claimed its warning was “aimed at preventing existing situations escalating into conflicts and urgent procedures to respond to problems requiring immediate attention to prevent or limit the scale or number of serious violations of the Convention.”

Other nations scolded under the mechanism in recent years include war-ravaged Burundi, Iraq, Nigeria, and Sudan. Also on the list was the Ivory Coast, where jihadists backed by UN military power overthrew the elected Christian president, butchered thousands of Christians with machetes, and installed a globalist Muslim central banker in the presidency. Neither Russia nor China, where ethnic minorities often face fierce government persecution, were on the UN's list. Nor were the Sunni Arab regimes that consider converting to Christianity a capital offense. Nothing has been said by the panel about UN schools caught brainwashing Muslim children to wage violent jihad against Jews, either; or on the escalating crisis of UN troops raping mostly black children around the world with total impunity.

The latest UN screed demonizing the United States and demanding unconstitutional attacks on constitutionally guaranteed human rights is merely one example among many. During the Obama administration, the dictators club became increasingly bold, loudly demanding everything from the nationalization of police and propaganda in school textbooks to unconstituional “robust gun control” and even a federal ban on spanking children. More recently, the UN even claimed repealing ObamaCare was a violation of “international law.” Of course, all of the UN's demands represent flagrant violations of the U.S. Constitution.

Much of the UN's extremism in attacking the United States and its constitutionally limited form of government has been justified by citing various UN schemes and agreements that globalists like to refer to as “international law.” Especially prominent is the UN “Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” a list of revocable privileges that is essentially the opposite of the God-given rights enshrined in America's founding documents. For perspective, simply consider Article 29 of the UDHR, which states, among other ludicrous claims, that the UN-approved “rights and freedoms” may “in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations.”

It is becoming increasingly clear to Americans that the dictators club has a totalitarian agenda for humanity, and that it must be stopped. Trump has proposed drastic cuts to the UN's budget. But unfortunately, that will not be nearly enough. As prominent conservative pundit Glenn Beck declared this week on his program, “it's time to shutter the United Nations, close it up ... stop paying for it.” Numerous other prominent Americans have made similar calls. And with the dictators club viciously maligning Trump and the nation that elected him to the presidency, critics of the UN hope the time has finally come to get the United States out of the UN, and the UN out of the United States.

Legislation to do just that, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, or H.R. 193, has already been introduced in Congress. It is currently sitting in the House Foreign Affairs Committee. All that is needed to destroy the dictators club and its lawless attacks against America is sufficient public pressure on the American people's elected representatives. If there is one thing virtually all Americans remain united on, it is the cherished value of free speech. Perhaps the UN's shameful attack on this fundamental human right will be enough to get Congress and Trump to finally act against the lawless dictators club.

Photo: Thinkstock

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

