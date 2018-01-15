Swamp Claims Trump Is Crazy as Russia Conspiracy Theory Fails

With President Donald Trump driving the establishment Swamp insane with what has been dubbed “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the enemies of his “America First” agenda are now hoping to turn the tables by claiming the commander-in-chief is crazy. Indeed, as predicted by astute political observers and operatives before it began, the Deep State has now resorted to using lies, quackery, and fake news to cast doubt on President Trump's mental stability. It is all part of a plot to use an obscure provision of the U.S. Constitution to remove the president from office. Experts predict it will fail.

The dubious development comes as the conspiracy theories surrounding the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russian authorities implode amid a lack of evidence. And so, faced with the collapse of its debunked “Russiagate” conspiracy theory as a tool for taking down Trump, the Deep State Swamp is coming back with Plan B: An effort to remove the president under the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment. Trump responded to the accusations that he is not mentally fit by saying he is a “very stable genius.” But the establishment is unlikely to leave it at that.

Indeed, political experts such as longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone expect the plot to declare Trump crazy and remove him under the 25th Amendment to fail. And when it does, rather than abandon the effort to destroy Trump, that would potentially put the president at risk of “Plan C” — assassination — Stone said in an interview. First, though, the swamp will try Plan A, which is the Mueller probe, and Plan B, which is the 25th Amendment, according to Stone.

“If Mueller should fail in his illegitimate coup d'etat to take down the president in some phony baloney process indictment … then I think you will see an uptick in the 'Trump-is-crazy' talk,” Stone said shortly before the new year began with incessant howls about Trump's mental health from what Trump has dubbed the “fake news” media. In essence, the establishment is so opposed to Trump draining the Swamp that it will do anything to stop him, explained Stone, who has been close to Trump since the 1980s and has also served a number of other presidents including Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon.

The establishment campaign to cast doubt on Trump's mental stability got a big boost in recent weeks from the claims of Michael Wolff, author of the new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. In a number of interviews promoting his book, Wolff claimed that there have been constant discussions, even in the White House, on Trump's mental health and well-being. Wolff claimed that “this is 25th Amendment kind of stuff,” a reference to the five decades-old constitutional provision that allows a vice president and the majority of the Cabinet to remove a president if he is found to be incapable of performing his duties. The president can appeal to Congress, where two-thirds must agree to remove him.

Multiple members of Trump's Cabinet, including known Swamp creatures, declared Wolff's comments to be false. Trump himself responded, too. “Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump said in his typically colorful language, ridiculing Wolff's reliance on real and imagined sources that the president suggested were discredited. Both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley also rejected Wolff's claims, saying they had not heard any of the sort of talk described in the book as being ubiquitous in the West Wing.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” explained Trump, ridiculing the notoriously dishonest establishment press. “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!”

But Wolff and his fellow victims of Trump Derangement Syndrome at CNN, the Washington Post, and MSNBC are hardly alone in their hatred and politically motivated accusations against the president. Yale University psychiatry professor Dr. Bandy Lee has taken the lead in making Trump out to be insane, even “briefing” Democrat lawmakers on Trump's alleged mental health without ever having seen him as a patient. Instead, Lee relied on Trump's social media postings. “He’s going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs,” Lee claimed, citing Trump's belief in “conspiracy theories” (other than the establishment-backed but debunked Russiagate conspiracy theory) and his supposedly being “drawn to violent videos.”

“We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress,” continued Lee in an interview with establishment propaganda organs, claiming that Trump was going to get worse and that the pressures of the presidency would make the president uncontainable. Speaking of the fringe left-wing lawmakers who claimed to be worried, Lee added that their “level of concern” about “the president’s dangerousness (sic)” was “surprisingly high.” Ironically, public records revealed that Lee did not even have a valid license to practice medicine, according to reports. Purporting to give medical diagnoses without a license can land somebody in hot water.

Indeed, even the highly politicized and ultra-liberal American Psychiatric Association (APA) cautioned against doctors pretending to “diagnose” with alleged “mental-health disorders” public officials whom they have never seen, much less examined. Pointing to the so-called Goldwater Rule, the APA said it was unethical to give their “professional opinion” on public figures without having examined them in person and obtained consent to share the results. It was not immediately clear why Lee did not have an active license.

The APA statement was strong. “We at the APA call for an end to psychiatrists providing professional opinions in the media about public figures whom they have not examined, whether it be on cable news appearances, books, or in social media,” read the APA statement condemning those “psychiatrists” pretending to diagnose Trump with alleged problems. “Arm-chair psychiatry or the use of psychiatry as a political tool is the misuse of psychiatry and is unacceptable and unethical.” Indeed, political misuse of psychiatry has a long and horrifying history — especially under communist and socialist regimes.

In a letter to White House Doctor Dr. Ronny Jackson, who recently determined that the president was in excellent health, a group of anti-Trump medical practitioners also requested a mental-health evaluation. “Without performing an evaluation of this kind, President Trump would be receiving care that is inadequate to the standard care regularly administered to millions of Americans covered by Medicare,” the letters authors claimed. “Equally important, without this evaluation, the American people will not have a clear understanding about the health and well-being of the President, which is essential for Americans to know of any president.”

Taking advantage of the media-manufactured hysteria, far-left members of Congress have jumped in as well. Democrat Representative Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania even submitted legislation that would mandate mental-health evaluations of presidential candidates. “Before voting for the highest office in the land, Americans have a right to know whether an individual has the physical and mental fitness to serve as President of the United States,” Boyle said in a statement. “While it is necessary to take the current President’s concerning behavior seriously and I support legislation to address these ongoing concerns, I believe we must also be proactive and do all we can to ensure a situation like this does not arise again.”

Another bill, sponsored by Maryland Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin, would make it easier to examine the president’s mental health under the 25th Amendment. So far, the bill has garnered some 50 cosponsors. Under the legislation, introduced last year, Congress would create a “commission” to examine Trump's mental fitness. If the commission determined that Trump was not fit to exercise the duties of his office, he would be removed from power and replaced. The so-called National Coalition of Concerned Mental Health Experts has joined the chorus advocating an “emergency mental health evaluation” for Trump.

Ironically, Stone warned that this hysteria surrounding Trump's mental fitness would come if and when it became clear that the establishment could not count on Mueller to bring down the president. “Now you have to examine the extent to which they can whip up that hysteria as a backdrop, because without that hysteria, such a political move on the president will fail,” he said, warning that some of Trump's most senior officials will throw him under the bus if given the chance. “I can tell you, there are members of Trump's Cabinet that would stick a dagger in his heart. There are globalist insiders who, for one reason or another got into this Cabinet, who do not share the president's vision of reform, and are not loyal to him as I am and so many Americans are.”

While the establishment's “Plan B” is a threat, Stone did not believe it would succeed in the end. “I do think they will try a 25th Amendment ploy,” Stone said. “I also think it will fail because of a booming economy, and the fact that Donald Trump is a shrewd operator in his own right. My concern, in a nutshell, is that the president's lawyers — at least in stage one — are walking him into the blades.” But if Plan B fails, Stone warned that the globalist establishment, desperate to retain control as it undermines America in favor of globalism, would do anything — including assassinate the president, JFK-style — to bring him down.

Of course, there is a serious danger in the attacks on Trump's “mental health.” That is because the entire field of psychiatry is subjective, with even the alleged “disorders” themselves being invented and voted on by psychiatrists. Unlike in traditional medicine, in psychiatry, there is no objective way of determining whether somebody is actually ill — it's not as with broken bones that can be seen with an X-ray, or a disease that can be identified in lab tests. Indeed, with the proliferation and politicization of psychiatry, more than a few psychiatrists have even warned that literally every person on the planet could be diagnosed with some “disorder” invented by the psychiatric industry.

Trump could be in serious danger. However, there is also a silver lining. In its effort to destroy Trump and his America First agenda, the globalist establishment, also known as the Deep State or the Swamp, is inadvertently exposing itself to the public. With the establishment wing of the GOP and the Democrat Party ripping off the mask and revealing the truth — that at the top, it's all one anti-liberty, anti-American establishment — the American people are now faced with a historic opportunity to truly drain the Swamp. To do that, though, Americans must first understand the Deep State, something that is becoming easier by the day as the powers that be coalesce around their hatred for Trump and his agenda. Ironically, then, Trump Derangement Syndrome may ultimately help save America.

Image of Roger Stone: Screenshot from The Stone Zone

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

