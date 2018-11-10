Democrats Plan Attack On Second Amendment

The Democrats are coming for your guns, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on Friday.

The new majority of angry leftists, which includes open socialists and economic illiterates such as former barmaid Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, openly discussed their plans for tough gun control they mistakenly believe will stop mass shootings.

The details are vague, but the goal is not: blow a hole in the Second Amendment, which protects the right to own firearms.

Universal Background Checks

According to the Journal, the Democrats still think, contrary to the evidence, that a mandatory universal background check will stop shootings, or at least stop lunatics from getting guns.

“Democrats ousted at least 15 House Republicans with ‘A’ National Rifle Association ratings, while the candidates elected to replace them all scored an ‘F’ NRA rating,” the Journal reported, and leftist Representative Mike Thompson, who represents the California’s 5th District, promises a strong attack on guns.

Thompson is chairman of the House Gun Violence Protection Task Force, a gaggle of anti-gun Democrats. “This new majority is not going to be afraid of our shadow,” Thompson told the Journal. “We know that we’ve been elected to do a job, and we’re going to do it.”

Thompson told the Journal a bill to mandate universal background checks is job No.1.

The mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the Times reported, will help the Democrats’ anti-gun crusade:

This time, Representative Nancy Pelosi, the House Democrats’ longtime leader, has promised a legislative response when her party takes control in January.

“I do believe” there will be action, Ms. Pelosi said in an interview on Thursday on CNN, “because in this Congress, the one that we’re in right this minute, there is bipartisan legislation to have common sense background checks, to prevent guns going into the wrong hands.”

The likely first push will be a version of the bill written after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 — subjecting almost all gun sales to a federal background check, including internet and gun show transactions.

Even the leftist Times admitted that gun laws don’t work, however. The shooter at the bar in California, “a former Marine, bought his handgun legally in a state with some of the toughest gun control laws in the country.”

That might be one reason not all Democrats are ready to start shooting at one of the basic rights the Constitution protects.

Reported the Times:

But a handful of other Democrats, including Representative Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, a former Marine who favors gun rights, have cautioned the party against any legislative package that would curtail gun owners’ ability to obtain firearms. And winning Democrats in districts like suburban Charleston, S.C., and Oklahoma City will have to be mindful of their fragile mandates — especially if any House legislation is destined to die in the Republican-controlled Senate or at President Trump’s desk.

Some incoming freshmen are warning against overpromising or politicizing a tragedy.

“As Democrats, we should not try to make this a political issue that is about gun legislation because any of the gun legislation we’re advocating for would not have prevented this,” said Katie Hill, who defeated Representative Steve Knight in a California district near Wednesday’s shooting. “We lose credibility if we try to make it as if it would’ve,” she added.

But that admonition likely won’t stop the hard-core anti-gun ideologues, the Times reported. A newcomer to Congress from New Jersey, Tom Malinowski, issued this warning: “Keep in mind that even in the Republican House of Representatives, there was a working majority to pass at least universal background checks.... The only reason it didn’t happen is the leadership was too terrified to allow a vote. The new leadership obviously won’t be.”

Democrats hope public support will help the gun-grab, the Times reported. A Gallup survey found that 61 percent of those polled “want stricter gun laws, and there is even more support for universal background checks.” Whether that finding is an accurate reflection of public opinion is of course questionable. But beyond quesation is the fact that, regardless of intent, gun-control laws lead to more crime not less, since they disarm the law-abiding while also empowering the state.

Gun Grabber Bloomberg

One of the main forces behind the push is anti-gun bazillionaire Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York.

A group founded by former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Oklahoma and Bloomberg’s Every Town for Gun Safety pumped $37 million into the 2018 midterms, the Journal reported.

Bloomberg’s efforts have been hampered by his group’s falsehoods about school shootings and his own dishonesty about his goal, which is gun confiscation.

Photo: elinedesignservices/iStock/Getty Images Plus