Museum Chief Terrorized by Armed BLM Bureaucrats in Federal Raid

In this interview with The New American, Custer Battlefield Museum Founding Director Chris Kortlander explains how heavily armed bureaucrats with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) terrorized him and his museum employees. The insane raid involved a shirt button that the BLM had sold him years earlier. Seriously. Nobody was ever indicted. Kortlander, a former Montana lawman, urges viewers to read his book Arrow to the Heart to understand how these problems with BLM and other bureaucracies are systemic. And he called on Congress to demilitarize the rogue bureaucracies before more people are hurt and killed.
Related links:
Ammon Bundy Exposes Rogue Feds Running Wild
Korlander's Book: Arrow To The Heart