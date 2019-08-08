Thursday, 08 August 2019

“Mandatory Gun Buybacks” in the Future?

Written by 

Dr. Duke Pesta and Christian Gomez talk about the reactions coming out of D.C. after the recent shootings that have taken place in the U.S. Pesta specifically points out President Trump’s reaction and the possibility of enforcing another phase of control, including “mandatory gun buybacks.”

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Aerial Surveillance Disturbs Americans but Has Not Been Ruled Illegal
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA