Thursday, 05 September 2019

NBC Attacks Epoch Times For Being Anti-Communist

Written by 

Trevor Loudon, anticommunist author, researcher, filmmaker, and contributor to both The New American magazine and Epoch Times newspaper, discuses NBC and MSNBC’s recent reporting attacking and ridiculing the Epoch Times for being “anticommunist” and opposed to the Communist Party of China-run government. Loudon further stresses the importance to not just be pro-freedom, but also specifically anticommunist.

