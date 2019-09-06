Friday, 06 September 2019

Celebrities Trying To Ban Different Ideas - Duke's Take

Written by 

This past week in the news, Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing tweeted in favor of compiling a list of all celebrities that are known Trump supporters in order to be blacklisted from Hollywood. Dr. Duke Pesta warns about how dangerous this idea is.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « NBC Attacks "Epoch Times" for Being Anti-Communist
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA