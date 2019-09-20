Friday, 20 September 2019

Rep. Hill: Emotional Gun Laws "Egregious"

Written by 

In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, prominent Florida Representative Mike Hill (R-Pensacola) blasted the ongoing assault on the right to keep and bear arms and discussed legislation he is working on to restore gun rights in Florida.

