Monday, 23 September 2019

"Red Flag Laws Infringe On Due Process" - Rep. Stewart Jones

Written by 

Representative Stewart Jones of South Carolina talks with Dr. Duke Pesta on red flag gun laws.Rep. Jones argues that red flag gun laws make citizens guilty until proven innocent.

