Tuesday, 24 September 2019

UN "Human Rights" vs. God-given Rights in US - Behind The Deep State

Written by 

Who or what defines human rights? In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman compares how human rights are defined within the United States vs. how they are defined with the UN “Human Rights” Council. Newman also highlights several contradictory and concerning elements to the council that should have people alarmed and outraged.

