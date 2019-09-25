Wednesday, 25 September 2019

Importance of Local Control - Rep. Stewart Jones

Rep. Stewart Jones of South Carolina advocates for the importance of upholding the Constitution and keeping liberty local. Jones talks of the challenges of getting control back from the federal government, including not falling for the temptation of federal money, which a ploy by D.C. to grab more control from the states.

