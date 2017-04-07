Judge Nixes Sessions’ Request to Delay Baltimore PD Consent Decree Hearing

As expected (and predicted in an earlier article in The New American), U.S. District Court Judge James Bredar (shown on left) denied on Wednesday the request by Attorney General Jeff Sessions (right) to delay a public hearing over the Baltimore Police Department’s consent decree. The decree was hammered out by the previous administration and is nearing the final stage of its implementation.

The judge said that pushing back the hearing to allow Sessions’ Department of Justice, now operating under new guidelines, to review the decree would be ”inconvenient.” The request to cancel the hearing “at the 11th hour would be to unduly burden and inconvenience the court, the other parties, and most importantly, the public," said Bredar, adding, "The primary purpose of this hearing is to hear from the public. It would be especially inappropriate to grant this late request for a delay when it would be the public who were most adversely affected by a postponement."

The “public," made up of dozens of organizations and individuals, has already submitted nearly 200 pages of comments on the proposed consent decree, with nearly all of them (also not surprisingly) supportive of it. This reflects the long successful history of the Hegelian Dialectic whereby the public conversation is manipulated by means of “pressure from above, and pressure from below.” Bredar is just part of the process that began back in 2015 with the death of a black man in the back of a police van. Pro-communist Black Lives Matter instigated riots (pressure from below) that led to a DOJ “investigation” into the matter (pressure from above), which led to the consent decree — the “synthesis” — which was the objective all along.

Local Baltimore voices lined up in favor as well, including the new mayor, progressive Catherine Pugh, who used target language to alert the powers that be that she is on their side: “The city of Baltimore is ready to move forward to rebuild the important relationship which exists between the community and our police department. I hope citizens will take advantage of the opportunity to have their voices heard … Criminal justice reform is something we must do in our city. When they hear from the citizens tomorrow, they’ll get a flavor of why this is important." (Emphasis added.)

Those voices won’t really matter. The deal was sealed much earlier when the case was assigned to Judge Bredar. All one needs to know about him is that Obama appointed him to become U.S. district judge for the District of Maryland in 2010. For those needing further evidence that the judge is an enabler for the Hegelian process and would approve the BPD consent decree regardless of the pleas of Sessions for delay: Bredar received his BA from Harvard College in 1979, his JD from Georgetown University in 1982, and served as a visiting student at the Yale Law School. These credentials, along with his work experience, are all the powers that be need to know that he’ll rule in favor of the decree once the niceties of the public hearing are dispensed with.

He gave himself away in the present case by mentioning informally to some reporters that his judiciary doesn’t “operate on a four-year cycle.”

It’s a Punch and Judy show. Freddie Gray’s unfortunate death was merely the excuse to start the process.

The New American has been warning about the federalization of local and state police forces for years. In 2015 writer Alex Newman exposed then-President Obama’s push through his “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” to impose federal “standards” from the top down onto those police departments, using federal money as bribes. Newman called it “Common Core” for local and state police forces.

Jim Fitzgerald, a former police detective and a high official for The John Birch Society, the parent organization of The New American, summed up the communist attack on local police:

These steps to exercise and take control over police departments should raise a red flag among police officials and give deep concern to anyone who understands the history of national police forces.

Have we so soon forgotten the Gestapo or the KGB, both national police agencies, that terrorized the citizens of Germany and Russia and led to the imprisonment and deaths of tens thousands of innocent men and women? Has there ever been a national police force that benefited the citizens who live under it? Never!

What happens next is equally predictable. The hearings taking place will get a lot of local media attention, building support among uninformed Baltimore citizens that more federal control of the BPD is necessary to keep local police officers in line. The consent decree will then be declared approved and an implementation date set and the “objective federal observer” will be appointed to make sure it’s enforced.

The 227-page long decree will then become the federal operations manual for the once-locally-controlled BPD, officers will be retrained, and new rules will be enforced. Violation of those rules will mean sanctions, fines, and possible suspension or even termination.

The crime wave in Baltimore will continue to escalate. Already infamous for its frightful rate of violent crime, the city will see that rate increase as the criminal element takes advantage of the void created with that implementation. In 2015 there were 344 homicides in Baltimore, a number second only to the number recorded more than 20 years earlier when the population was 100,000 higher.

As that crime rate increases, the response will predictably be a request for more federal “assistance," moving the BPD toward the communists’ ultimate goal: turning it into a branch of the federal government. That goal was first announced by then-President Obama during a speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs early in his first term. He revealed his aim to create a “civilian national security force that would be just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded” as the U.S. military.

According to Daniel Bier’s analysis based on numbers from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, there are about 765,000 full-time police officers in the United States. That would, once controlled by similar consent decrees as the one about to be inflicted on the BPD, make a nice “civilian national security force that is just as powerful, just as strong [and] just as well funded” as the U.S. military.

It should now be clear that what’s happening in Baltimore is part of an overall plan. It has been successfully implemented in 15 other police agencies across the country, with 25 “investigations” into other police agencies pending at the Department of Justice.

With compliant judges such as Bredar in place, attempts by the new attorney general to slow down the march to a federal police force will continue to be stymied.

Photos at top: Judge James Bredar (left) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American magazine and blogs frequently at LightFromTheRight.com, primarily on economics and politics. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

