Marijuana Devastated Colorado; Don’t Legalize It Nationally

From USA Today:

Last week, Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced the Marijuana Justice Act in an effort to legalize marijuana across the nation and penalize local communities that want nothing to do with this dangerous drug. This is the farthest-reaching marijuana legalization effort to date and marks another sad moment in our nation’s embrace of a drug that will have generational negative consequences.

Our country is facing a drug epidemic. Legalizing recreational marijuana will do nothing that Senator Booker expects. We heard many of these same promises in 2012 when Colorado legalized recreational marijuana.

In the years since, Colorado has seen an increase in marijuana-related traffic deaths, poison control calls, and emergency room visits. The marijuana black market has increased in the state, not decreased. And, numerous Colorado marijuana regulators have been indicted for corruption.

In 2012, Colorado residents were promised that funds from marijuana taxes would benefit their communities, particularly schools. Dr. Harry Bull, superintendent of Cherry Creek Schools, one of the largest school districts in the state, declared, "So far, the only thing that the legalization of marijuana has brought to our schools has been marijuana."

To read the rest of the article, click here.