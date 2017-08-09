Deputies: Mass-stabbing Suspect Stopped When One Person Pulled a Gun

From Breitbart:
Deputies say a suspect who allegedly stabbed three people in Seminole, Florida, stopped when a fourth individual pulled a gun on him.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in broad daylight.
According to The Patch, the incident began when witnesses alleged they saw 49-year-old Bobby Martin Watson trying to rob a woman in a Publix parking lot. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies indicate that the woman — 44-year-old Rosanna Lynn — struggled with Watson and he stabbed her.
Photo: Clipart.com