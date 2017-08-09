Wednesday, 09 August 2017

Deputies: Mass-stabbing Suspect Stopped When One Person Pulled a Gun

Written by 

Deputies: Mass-stabbing Suspect Stopped When One Person Pulled a Gun

From Breitbart

Deputies say a suspect who allegedly stabbed three people in Seminole, Florida, stopped when a fourth individual pulled a gun on him.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in broad daylight.

According to The Patch, the incident began when witnesses alleged they saw 49-year-old Bobby Martin Watson trying to rob a woman in a Publix parking lot. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies indicate that the woman — 44-year-old Rosanna Lynn — struggled with Watson and he stabbed her.

To read the rest of the article, click here

Photo: Clipart.com

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Chicago Mayor Emanuel Files Suit to Block Federal Withholding of Grant Funds
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA