Far-left Congressman Tweets: NRA and Its Spokeswoman “Becoming Domestic Security Threats”

It all started when someone, incensed no doubt about conservative television host Dana Loesch’s latest NRA video, tweeted on Wednesday: “Philando Castile followed the safety rules he was taught and he was shot to death. NRA said nothing. They are usually quick to follow up.”

Loesch tried to condense the story of Castile’s death, covered in detail by The New American at the time, into her own tweet in response: “He was also in possession of a controlled substance and a firearm simultaneously which is illegal. Stop lying.”

That was just too much for far-left New York Congresswoman Kathleen Rice (shown), who entered the twitter conversation the next day: “So if a white guy [Castile was black] was shot dead during a routine stop w/ a legal gun & a joint in his car, NRA would remain silent? You’re the ones lying.”

Not hearing anything back from Loesch, Rice reentered the fray five minutes later: “I going to say it NRA & DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can’t ignore that.”

Loesch was on Fox News, being interviewed by Mark Steyn, when Rice’s twitters popped up. Steyn told her on the air about them and Loesch expressed her surprise and disappointment that a member of the U.S. Congress was demeaning her rights under the Second Amendment. Immediately after leaving the show, Loesch tweeted Rice: “Rephrase. An elected gov’t official just labeled me and millions of others ‘domestic security threats.’ Wow.”

And then she asked Rice: “Hi Congresswoman, can you explain why you say I and millions of members are ‘domestic security threats?’ Thank you.”

Not getting an immediate response, Loesch then tweeted Rice: “Will ur secret police wear a certain uniform? I want to know who we should look for when we are all taken into custody.”

Loesch gets much credit for knowing precisely whom she is dealing with in Congresswoman Rice, and what Rice has in store for all Americans who own guns in the brave new communist world she is working to create. Unfortunately, most Americans watching the unfolding chatter, banter, and challenge on Twitter don’t know the back story. The New American is happy to provide it.

On her website Rice touts her experience as a former homicide prosecutor in Brooklyn followed by a stint as district attorney of Nassau County: “I aggressively enforced gun laws and led intelligence-driven investigations to take down gun traffickers and seize illegal guns before they reached our neighborhoods,” she asserted.

She is right about one thing: She was certainly aggressive in enforcing those laws. So aggressive in fact that in 2012 a federal jury tossed a case she brought against gun dealer Martin Tretola and awarded him $5 million for compensatory and punitive damages in an effort to offset the pain and suffering he endured for false arrest and prosecution by her.

So aggressive in fact was Rice’s enforcement of gun laws that this isn’t the only case staining her history as DA. Antowine Butts spent two years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit before being released as the case against him unraveled. Butts sued Rice, claiming that she and detectives involved in the case coerced witnesses into testifying against him. One of those witnesses even claimed, under oath, that Rice had arrested the wrong man but she ignored him. For that injustice Butts was awarded $220,000.

If these were the only instances, one might perhaps be persuaded to look the other way. But Newsday took a look and in October 2014 published a 16-page long exposé of her corruption while DA:

A Newsday examination of Rice’s career found at least five instances, including the troubled Butts case, in which Rice was accused of intentional misconduct or of committing a procedural effort serious enough to put her case in jeopardy.

At least two convictions Rice helped secure have been overturned for those reasons, and at least three sitting or retired judges have rebuked Rice over her handing of a case. A fourth judge sanctioned her in another case.

When House Representative Carolyn McCarthy from New York’s Fourth District retired in 2014, Rice left her position and ran a successful effort to replace her. She was sworn in under oath to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States on January 3, 2015, and has worked night and day to violate and undermine it ever since.

The week after the Orlando nightclub shooting in June 2016, Rice joined about 20 other far-left members in an infamous “sit-in” — a communist tactic — that shut down the House for 24 hours. The protest was over the House not voting for a gun bill in response to the shooting. She joined other far-left members such as John Lewis and Nancy Pelosi in singing the communist anthem “We Shall Overcome” along the way.

Her voting record reflects her ideology. The Freedom Index, published quarterly by The New American, is based on how closely her votes hew to the Constitution she swore to uphold and defend. Her rating is seven percent out of 100 percent.

Loesch, and now the readers here, know exactly who Rice is and what she stands for — all information that her website and the fake news media have hidden from view. Rice is using another well-honed communist tactic in her tweets: accusing Loesch and the NRA of exactly what she herself is guilty of.

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American magazine and blogs frequently at LightFromTheRight.com, primarily on economics and politics.

