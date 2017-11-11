Corey Feldman Names Molesters; Fears Hollywood “A-lister” May Kill Him

Ex-child star Corey Feldman (shown) has long maintained that the pedophiles in Hollywood “are everywhere, like vultures” and says that he himself was molested by them in the 1980s. Now he has finally named two of the alleged culprits; he also says that there’s a certain powerful “A-lister” who, behaving like a mafia don, threatens the lives of those who would talk.

Feldman, 46, who starred in such ‘80s hits as The Lost Boys and Stand by Me, had long said he’d love to name Hollywood pedophiles but that California’s statute of limitations would cause him, and not the perpetrators, to land in legal trouble. As to this, Feldman filed a formal sit-down report Monday with the Los Angeles Police Department, but on Thursday it announced it was not investigating the allegations precisely because the statute of limitations had expired. The actor responded to the news on Twitter:

Yet Feldman could expose two of his abusers. On the October 30 edition of the Today show, the actor named child talent manager Marty Weiss; in a November 2 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Feldman outed Jon Grissom, a former assistant and co-star.

These two men were no doubt safe to identify because they’ve both already been convicted of child sex abuse. Weiss was featured in the Hollywood pederasty documentary An Open Secret (which I reviewed here). Caught on audio admitting to molesting one of his 12-year-old clients, he pled guilty to two charges of oral copulation with a child under the age of 14. For this he served six months in jail.

Grissom was arrested in 2001 for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, for which he served an unknown amount of prison time in 2003. He had bit parts in only two films — both with Feldman — 1988’s License to Drive and 1989’s Dream a Little Dream. Feldman wrote in his 2013 book Coreyography that Grissom, whom he back then identified with the pseudonym “Ron Crimson,” groomed him with cocaine and crack.

Yet the most interesting part of this story is the as yet unnamed A-lister. Feldman says he’s one of four other men he wishes to expose, but that he’s a dangerous man to expose. As the actor put it in a Wednesday TwitLonger post, “The man at the end of this bread crumb trail, the coveted name A lister everybody wants to know about has, & does continue to threaten his victims with death. It's actually his go to statement.”

“Anyone that knows who I am talking about can find multiple court records in which defendants have claimed that they feared for their safety after confronting him. Point blank, he threatens people's lives and has a history of violent behavior,” Feldman continued.

The actor also stated that he most fears for the safety of his 13-year-old son, Zen Scott Feldman, and his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell.

Providing more detail, Newsweek wrote November 10, “In an interview with HLN’s Carol Costello that aired Thursday, Feldman said that the high-profile individual ‘didn’t abuse me...it’s a very tricky situation.’ The actor said he had ‘information’ about abuse by this high-powered person but reiterated that he was not personally victimized.”

“Feldman told Costello that his ‘nerves are shot...I'm living in fear, not a good place to be,’” Newsweek continued.

If this seems a bit melodramatic, note that history and current events give it weight. It was recently revealed that disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein hired an “army of spies” — including ex-Mossad agents — to track, collect information on and, presumably, intimidate actors and journalists.

Even more to the point, homosexual and convicted child sex abuser Marc Collins-Rector, co-founder of the now-defunct Digital Entertainment Network, would silence abused boys by threatening their lives — sometimes even pulling a gun on them. In other words, strong-arm tactics aren’t unheard of in Hollywood.

This is why I’ve likened Tinseltown to the mafia: “a powerful, insular organization run by rich men who wield great influence. Their funding of Democrats to the tune of millions amounts to protection money: Don’t bother us, and we’ll fill your coffers. Try bothering us, and we’ll make you pay,” as I put it. And, apparently, threatening to whack people also isn’t confined in Hollywood to its on-camera fiction.

Nonetheless, some question Feldman’s motives, especially since he’s asking for donations, which he says he needs to hire personal security and a team of lawyers and to create a documentary about Hollywood pedophilia. Such critics should note, however, that warnings of Tinseltown’s child sex-abuse problem come from many sources. Sean Astin, a co-star of Feldman’s in the ‘80s film Goonies, recently backed up the actor’s story. Previously, Little House on the Prairie star Alison Arngrim and The Donna Reed Show’s Paul Petersen had also spoken of Hollywood sex abuse.

Then there’s Corey Haim, an ‘80s child star who appeared in enough films with Feldman so that the pair became known as “The Two Coreys.” Haim spoke of his own abuse, and Feldman blames Haim’s 2010 drug-related death on emotional scars resulting from that trauma, which he says included actual rape. (Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, recently claimed that one of her son’s abusers is former actor Dominick Brascia.)

While many lesser Hollywood figures have over the years been convicted of child sex abuse, the Tinseltown pederasty cartel still hasn’t been broken. As Feldman put it in an October 25 “Truth Campaign” video, “I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today. And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.” Let’s just hope it remains a major story. Pederastic predators survive on others’ short memories.

Photo of Corey Feldman: AP Images