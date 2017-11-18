Hillary Clinton Seems Concerned About UraniumGate Investigations

As Hillary Clinton finds herself the subject of investigations into collusion with Russia, she is accusing President Trump of “an abuse of power,” claiming that he is moving toward a “dictatorship” by his “politicization of the Justice Department.” Having pushed for investigations into collusion with Russia with her “Putin’s puppet” remarks, it appears that Clinton doesn’t like having the shoe on the other foot.

In an interview with the left-leaning Mother Jones magazine Wednesday, Clinton blasted Trump for reports that he is considering appointing a special counsel to investigate her involvement in the Uranium One deal that transferred 20 to 25 percent of U.S. uranium to Russian control. Clinton said that such a move by Trump would be “a disastrous step into politicizing the Justice Department” and “such an abuse of power.” She went on to say, “If they send a signal that we’re going to be like some dictatorship, like some authoritarian regime, where political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated, that rips at the fabric of the contract we have, that we can trust our justice system,” adding, “It will be incredibly demoralizing to people who have served at the Justice Department, under both Republicans and Democrats, because they know better. But it will also send a terrible signal to our country and the world that somehow we are giving up on the kind of values that we used to live by and we used to promote worldwide.”

Of course, Clinton was singing a different tune when her claims that Trump was colluding with Russia led to investigation after investigation — lasting months now — into Trump and his associates. After all, it was in reaction to the embarrassment Clinton and her comrades in the DNC faced over WikiLeaks publishing damning DNC e-mails that Clinton trotted out the spectre of collusion. While dodging a question about those e-mails in the final presidential debate, Clinton shifted the attention by saying that if Trump were elected, Putin would “have a puppet as president of the United States.” Considering Clinton’s actions in spawning the investigations of Trump, her high-sounding words about the evils of “political opponents” being “unfairly, fraudulently investigated” ring more than a little hollow.

And while investigations into Trump and his associates have not turned up one shred of evidence that Trump ever colluded with Russia, there is already a sizable body of evidence that Clinton did. In fact, in 2015 — before Clinton was the Democrat candidate — the New York Times reported that the Clinton Foundation raked in more than $40,000,000 in “donations” (read: bribes) from Russian interests in connection with her role — as secretary of state — in approving the Uranium One deal. In recent weeks FBI and court documents have shown that the Obama-era FBI (under the “leadership” of ousted FBI Director James Comey) was aware that Putin’s regime in Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In the wake of reports by the New York Times and Washington Post early in the week that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had asked top prosecutors to examine whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Uranium One deal, Hillary Clinton claims that it’s all a political stunt. Again, her high-sounding words about the investigation being “demoralizing to people who have served at the Justice Department, under both Republicans and Democrats” and sending “a terrible signal to our country and the world that somehow we are giving up on the kind of values that we used to live by and we used to promote worldwide” ring more than hollow — to the tune of $40,000,000 in Russian bribes.

The Times and the Post were not alone in reporting about Sessions looking into the possibility of investigating UraniumGate. Fox News “reported exclusively Tuesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate ‘certain issues’ requested by congressional Republicans, involving the sale of Uranium One and alleged unlawful dealings related to the Clinton Foundation, leaving the door open for an appointment of another special counsel.”

Clinton told Mother Jones, “This Uranium One story has been debunked countless times by members of the press, by independent experts. It is nothing but a false charge that the Trump administration is trying to drum up to avoid attention being drawn to them.” Of course, she did not cite any sources for her incredible claim. And that is well enough, because the body of evidence against her is solid. As this writer observed in a previous article:

The evidence of bribes and kickbacks is not mere conjecture and innuendo (as in the case of allegations against Trump), but is solidly supported by “a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry” who gathered “extensive financial records,” made “secret recordings,” and intercepted “emails as early as 2009,” according to The Hill.

That report by The Hill said:

They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.

The racketeering scheme was conducted “with the consent of higher level officials” in Russia who “shared the proceeds” from the kickbacks, one agent declared in an affidavit years later.

And Clinton’s involvement in the UraniumGate scandal — as well as her campaign and the DNC illegally funding the fake Trump dossier that kicked off the investigations of Trump and his associates — has already caused some in Washington to call for investigations. She may have some serious trouble on the horizon.

Clinton told Mother Jones, “I’m not concerned, because I know that there is no basis to it.” It appears she protests too much for someone who isn’t concerned. After all, with multiple investigations already underway and more appearing to be just around the corner, she has plenty to be concerned about.

