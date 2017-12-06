John Conyers “Retires” From Congress Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Michigan’s Democrat Representative John Conyers (shown) “retired” from office on Tuesday after serving 53 years, the longest run of any current member of the House of Representatives. Since 1965, the now 88-year-old radical has been working hand-in-glove with various revolutionary groups in a continuing effort to turn the American Republic into a communist dictatorship. His long associations and ties with radical left-liberal groups such as the Progressive Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus (he was one of the original founders) and his efforts to overturn the life sentence imposed on a former Black Panther for killing a policeman in cold blood, resulting in his earning a rating of between 90 and 100 percent from Americans for Democratic Action (ADA), never fazed his loyal followers in Detroit. He predictably decimated anyone who dared threaten his dynasty in the voting booth, often getting 70 to 80 percent of the vote every two years since 1966.

What it took was four documents, three of them notarized, published by BuzzFeed, to topple the king. BuzzFeed journalists Paul McLeod and Lissandra Villa blew the whistle on Conyers by revealing his settlement of a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 with $27,000 of taxpayer monies. Wrote the two:

Documents from the complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News include four signed affidavits, three of which are notarized, from former staff members who allege that Conyers, the ranking Democrat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee, repeatedly made sexual advances to female staff that included requests for sex acts, contacting and transporting other women with whom they believed Conyers was having affairs, caressing their hands sexually, and rubbing their legs and backs in public. Four people involved with the case verified the documents are authentic.

This was the first olive out of the bottle. Other women who had been harassed and threatened by Conyers but until then intimidated by him came forth in an unstoppable wave of credible accusations. At first, Conyers resigned his coveted position as the ranking Democrat on the prestigious House Committee on the Judiciary, hoping that that would be enough to quell the uprising. But no, the charges kept coming and Democrats, fearing for their own political futures as a result of their close ties to the radical, scrambled down the hawsers like rats from a sinking ship. California’s Democrat Nancy Pelosi first called Conyers an “icon” but reconsidered as the charges against him mounted. It took two weeks and a day for Conyers to see the handwriting on the wall. His letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was retiring, but National Review’s Ben Shapiro called it an “abdication,” confirmed by Conyers passing his mantle and crown to his 27-year-old son, John Conyers III. Conyers himself called his history of selling America and his Detroit constituents down the river his “legacy,” which he expects his son John to continue: “My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we are going through now. This, too, shall pass. My legacy will continue through my children.”

That “legacy” includes his wife, who served 37 months in jail after being convicted of bribery, and it was reflected in Conyers’ complete and utter contempt not only for the Constitution of the United States but for his oath to preserve and defend it. It included his extraordinary lack of understanding of that precious document, as was revealed during the debate over ObamaCare (which he supported) that took place in March 2010. As reported at DiscoverTheNetwork.org, a media interviewer asked Conyers the following question: “The individual mandate in the bill requires individuals to purchase health insurance. The Congressional Budget Office CBO has said that never before in the history of the United States has the federal government required anyone to purchase any good or service. What part of the Constitution do you think gives Congress the authority to mandate individuals to purchase health insurance?” To this, Conyers replied: “Under several clauses, the good and welfare clause and a couple others. All the scholars, the constitutional scholars that I know — I’m chairman of the Judiciary Committee, as you know — they all say that there’s nothing unconstitutional in this bill and if there were, I would have tried to correct it if I thought there were.”

The U.S. Constitution — which Conyers swore 26 times to uphold and defend — does not contain anything called a “good and welfare” clause.

There’s an old saying that the only way the most corrupt politicians leave office is either in handcuffs or a gurney. At age 88, the far-left corruptocrat representing Detroit barely missed falling into either category by “retiring.”

An Ivy League graduate and former investment advisor, Bob is a regular contributor to The New American magazine and blogs frequently at LightFromTheRight.com, primarily on economics and politics. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .