Chicago Politician Requests Child-raping UN Troops ... in America

Under the guise of stopping “gun violence” and “genocide,” a fringe County Commissioner in Cook County, Illinois, went to New York City to request that United Nations deploy “peacekeeping” troops in Chicago. Seriously. These would be the same ruthless soldiers who have come under fire around the world for systemic rape of children, spreading deadly diseases, murdering unarmed protesters, overthrowing elected leaders, waging war on Africans who did not want to live under a Soviet-backed dictator, and countless other atrocities — especially atrocities targeting black people, and always perpetrated with impunity.

Of course, the dictators club known as the UN has no legal power to deploy its scandal-plagued forces in America, and most Americans, armed with hundreds of millions of weapons, would be unlikely to accept such an abusdity. But the fact that such a ludicrous request would even be contemplated, particularly by an elected official, highlights a number of major problems that threaten liberty and the nation itself. At the top of the list of those problems is the sort of dangerous ignorance of some voters and their politicians that would consider inviting child-raping foreign troops — many of them loyal to mass-murdering Communist and Islamic dictators — on to American soil to keep the peace.

In a tacit acknowledgment that he is incapable of doing the job voters elected him to do — and perhaps an indication that he believes his constituents are incapable of governing themselves — Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin began calling for UN troops in Chicago this week. “I’m hoping to appeal to the UN to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence, and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peacekeeping efforts, because I think it’s so critical for us to make sure that these neighborhoods are safe,” Boykin was quoted as saying while waiting for his flight to New York on Thursday.

Boykin, who has been living off taxpayer largess since he was a child and appears to have been employed by government in some capacity for virtually his entire career, claimed “leaders” in Chicago and Cook County had “failed” to protect their communities from violent crime. And so, since local officials seem to be incapable of providing even basic services despite some of the highest taxes in America, the far-left activist believes the UN — an organization dominated by oppressive governments, many of which murder and torture their own subjects with impunity — could do a better job providing security. That speaks volumes about Boykin and those who elected him.

“There is a quiet genocide taking place in too many of our communities,” Boykin said, without noting that the UN and Planned Parenthood have for generations displayed a passion for reducing the number of black people in the world. “Eighty percent of those who are being killed by gun violence are African American, and often killed at the hands of another African American. So we must protect these population groups, and that’s what the United Nations does. They’re a peacekeeping force. They know all about keeping the peace, and so we’re hopeful that they’ll hear our appeal.”

In reality, the UN's “peacekeeping” schemes have resulted in the widespread rape and killing of black people all over the world by UN forces. The UN's first major “peace” mission, for example, involved bombing and slaughtering civilians in Katanga, who had declared independence to avoid living under a barbarous Soviet-backed dictator, until they were brutally massacred into submission. The horrifying ordeal featured UN war planes bombing hospitals, UN troops bayoneting young children, and a wide range of other well-documented atrocities perpetrated against civilians. A documentary about it can be seen here.

Unfortunately, since then, the UN's “peacekeeping” track-record has not improved. In a UN-occupied town in the Ivory Coast, for example, a recent survey by Save the Children revealed that eight out of 10 underage girls admitted to being regularly raped and sexually abused by UN troops. The elected, Christian president of that nation was later overthrown by savage UN-backed jihadists who butchered thousands of innocent Christians with machetes to install a totalitarian Muslim central banker — and all that after the Ivorian Supreme Court ruled that the Christian won the election.

The UN atrocities and brutality have also been documented in Haiti, Mali, Central African Republic (CAR), Congo, Somalia, and virtually every other country occupied by UN troops. Estimates suggest there have been some 60,000 victims of rape and sexual abuse by UN officials over the last decade, based on the UN's own figures. Adding insult to injury, thanks to diplomatic immunity, almost none of the perpetrators have ever been punished. Instead, the UN has developed a sordid reputation for terrorizing the whistleblowers who try to stop the pedophilia, rape, and abuse.

For perspective, a look at the UN's brutal occupation of Haiti shows what it might be like to have UN peacekeepers in Chicago — murder of unarmed civilian protesters, UN-spread diseases killing thousands and sickening hundreds of thousands, the kidnapping of children as young as eight for child sex rings run by deranged UN officers, and more. All of this has been thoroughly documented. Without question, many other crimes perpetreated by UN forces remain hidden, for now.

Boykin, though, seems oblivious to the reality, saying “every avenue,” including UN peacekeepers in America, must be explored. “They’ve been able to help in places like Africa and abroad, where they’ve sent troops in and sent forces in to help protect minority and vulnerable populations, and so quite frankly I think the same can be said for here in Chicago,” he said, sparking instant national ridicule after the news was featured on the Drudge Report. “I’m talking about physical security. I’m also talking about maybe suggestions for what we can do in Chicago to help protect our minority populations. We’re being, again, decimated by the violence that we see here in Chicago. I mean this is really a genocide, and we have to do something to stop it.”

Ironically, the UN regularly praises and promotes genocidal dictators responsible for exterminating black minority groups. Just recently, the UN World Health Organization tried to install mass-murdering Marxist tyrant Robert Mugabe as a “goodwill ambassador,” despite his genocidal campaign to exterminate Ndebele people in the Southern region of the country using mass murder and terror. Before that, the UN almost appointed genocidal Sudanese dictator Omar Bashir, an Arab famous for trying to exterminate local black populations, on its discredited, dictator-dominated UN “Human Rights Council.”

As Boykin admitted, though, the overwhelming majority of those being murdered in Chicago are being murdered by fellow black people, typically in gang warfare. As such, the violence in Chicago — which is very mild, by international standards — does not come close to meeting the UN's definition of genocide. According to the UN, genocide involves “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” It is true that the UN and Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger wanted to reduce the number of black people, by their own admission. Indeed, UN agencies have even been caught involuntarily sterilizing African women under the guise a “vaccine” program. But the UN's publicly stated belief that there are too many Africans on the planet is not relevant to crime in Chicago.

Boykin blasted Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel — Obama's infamous minion who famously declared that “you never want a serious crisis to go to waste” — for touting the fact that the number of people shot and killed in the city is down. “Let me tell you, we’ve had over 600 people killed by gun violence already this year alone,” Boykin said. “That is a huge number.” In his community of Austin, there were 450 people shot, include 80 killed, just this year, Boykin added. “And so we have to do more to protect these communities, and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said without offering serious solutions.

Unlike most Americans, who appreciate self-governance and seek to deal with local problems at the local level, Boykin implied that he and his colleagues in local government were not capable of dealing with the problems plaguing their local communities. “If we can’t get it done here with the leaders of the city, the state, and the county working together to utilize their budgets to help protect these communities, then I have to appeal to a higher authority, and a higher force,” Boykin said, implying that the dictators club, which according to its own charter has no authority over the internal affairs of member states, was somehow a “higher authority” than even the federal government established by We The People.

Boykin also appears to be ignorant of how the United States measures up against the rest of the world. In Chicago, which has among the strictest gun-control regimes in America, there are around 15 or 16 murders per 100,000. That is very high, of course, especially when compared to the less than 5 murders per 100,000 in the rest of the United States, where guns are much more accessible and far less regulated than in Chicago. And so, by comparing it to other U.S. communities, Chicago does seem to be completely out of control.

But in comparison with other nations ruled by the UN member states that would be sending troops, both Chicago and the United States seem like an oasis of peace. El Salvador, for example, which has strict gun control, has more than 80 murders per 100,000. In 2015, the nation had more than 100 murders per 100,000 people. In Venezuela, meanwhile, where the UN helped the socialist dictor disarm the law-abiding civilian population, there has been an explosion of violence, now up to about 90 murders per 100,000 — some 500 percent higher the murder rate of Chicago. Honduras and other nations in the hemisphere have similar numbers. South Africa, that continent's most developed nation, has an average murder rate that is almost ten times higher than the United States.

If Boykin feels incapable of dealing with the local problems he was elected to deal with, rather than advocating for potentially hostile, child-raping UN troops in America, he should resign from his lucrative taxpayer-funded post. But if he is serious about dealing with local problems, a good starting point would be to totally re-structure the local education system to, at the very least, teach children to read and quit dumbing down and indoctrinating children in those communities. Instead of demonizing and handcuffing police, which Boykin often does, allowing cops to do their job would be helpful. Promoting morality and family would help matters, too. It seems, though, that Boykin is not really interested in solving local issues. His constituents should take note.

Photo of Chicago skyline: pabradyphoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American

