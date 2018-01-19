Media Smother Indictment in Clinton-Obama Uranium One Russia Deal

Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Robert Mueller, and other top “Deep State” operatives are undoubtedly very nervous about a federal grand jury indictment that was handed down recently. On Friday, January 12, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed an indictment that has the potential to start a chain reaction regarding the long-simmering Uranium One case, which we have been reporting on for several years. The new indictment could lead to the investigation and prosecution of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director Robert Mueller (now a special prosecutor), and former President Barack Obama — all of whom were involved in a deal that transferred 20 percent (or more) of U.S. uranium production to Russia.

Unlike the empty conspiracy theory in the “Russia collusion” fishing expedition led by Mueller against President Trump, the Uranium One case involves real conspiracy fact and is of utmost concern to our national security.

According to a Department of Justice statement issued on January 12, the 11-count indictment charges Maryland resident Mark Lambert with “one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and to commit wire fraud, seven counts of violating the FCPA, two counts of wire fraud and one count of international promotion money laundering.”

“The charges stem,” reads the statement, “from an alleged scheme to bribe Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation and the sole supplier and exporter of Russian Federation uranium and uranium enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide, in order to secure contracts with TENEX.”

The DOJ statement notes that Lambert is the “former co-president of a Maryland-based transportation company that provides services for the transportation of nuclear materials to customers in the United States and abroad.” Among important facts not mentioned in the DOJ statement are Lambert-Mikerin-Putin connections to Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Robert Mueller, Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and other top Obama administration officials involved in facilitating or covering up the Uranium One treason scandal.

The Uranium One affair involves the transfer of uranium stocks and mines to Rosatom, Russia’s Putin-controlled nuclear energy conglomerate. The transfer was effected by Uranium One, a Canadian company owned by Frank Giustra, a wheeler-dealer tycoon, big donor to the Clinton Foundation, and close business associate of Bill Clinton.

The deal with Russia was completed in 2013, thanks to approval by the Obama administration, which had received a crucial “thumbs up” from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS.) The CFIUS is an interagency committee that must approve transactions where a foreign entity might acquire control of a U.S. business or assets impacting national security. Among the nine voting members of the CFIUS at that time were: Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geithner (CFIUS chairman), Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, Attorney General Eric Holder — and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Among the screamingly obvious conflicts of interest -- not to mention outright bribery and treason — in this pay-for-play transaction is the $500,000 "speaking fee" (read "payoff') Bill Clinton received for a one-hour talk in Moscow to Renaissance Capital, a Russian finance corporation run by Putin oligarchs, and the $145 million (!) raked in by the Clinton Foundation from principals associated with the Uranium One deal.

In an August 26, 2016 article titled “Hillary-Putin Uranium Deal: How Long Will Media Ignore It?” The New American reported that Secretary Clinton and President Obama had ignored repeated warnings from U.S. officials about the Russian scheme to acquire a strategic position within the U.S. uranium market, as well as the broader energy market. “Among the many documents to surface recently,” we reported, “is a State Department cable from October 2009 warning of the intentions of Rosatom, Russia's nuclear energy agency, as it ‘flexes muscles’ with regard to the global uranium market.”

State Department officials in Europe cabled Secretary Clinton, warning that a Russian strategy paper they had obtained showed Kremlin plans to gain "long-term supply of nuclear fuel" so they could, among other objectives, "shut" the U.S. company Westinghouse out of the nuclear market and expand Russia's influence over Europe. The cable also warned Clinton that the plan detailed in the Russian paper “is consistent with Russia's efforts to dominate the gas supply market in Europe."

In a November 18, 2016 article titled “The Clinton Crime Cesspool — Will Trump Drain It?” we provided an extensive survey of the Clinton-Obama-Russia dealings, including not only Uranium One, but also Joule Unlimited, and other massive ventures, such as the incredible Clinton-Obama tech transfers to build Skolkovo, Putin’s equivalent of the Silicone Valley.

Writing for The New American last November (UraniumGate "Secret Witness" Comes Forward; Clinton Says Trump Behind Investigation), C. Mitchell Shaw reported on the then-pending testimony of William Douglas Campbell to Senate and House committees investigating the charges of Clinton-Obama-Putin collusion, as well as allegations of Trump-Putin collusion. Campbell was a confidential source/witness for the FBI for several years, providing thousands of pages of documents, as well as audio and video recordings, which are crucial to the Uranium One investigation and related Clinton-Russia deals.

Incredibly, although he was the crucial source/witness in the case for prosecuting Russian official Vadim Mikerin, Campbell was never interviewed by the Obama/Holder Justice Department, nor called to testify. Campbell was blocked from testifying to House and Senate committees by Loretta Lynch, who became attorney general when Eric Holder resigned in 2015. Clearly, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and their Deep State crime cabal cronies and managers want to keep the Uranium One story buried. They know they can count on their “mainstream media” allies help them in this regard, while diverting public attention with contrived Fake News stories, such as the Mueller investigation and the alleged “s***hole countries” remark by President Trump.

It’s not like the establishment press doesn’t know about all of this. In 2015, the New York Times published a pretty detailed report on Uranium One by Jo Becker and Mike McIntire, entitled “Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal.” Five years earlier, in 2010, the Washington Post published an article by Philip P. Pan, entitled “Clinton adviser intervened to help with uranium deal, ex-Kazakh official says,” that lifted the lid (at least a little bit) on the Clinton-Giustra-Russia conspiracy. A smattering of similar articles have appeared over the past decade in the controlled media organs of the Deep State puppet show. Some of them have even been fairly revealing. However, in matters such as this, timing is everything, and the handful of articles that have been scattered over the past few years serve merely as window dressing that the media propagandists can point to and say: “Been there, done that; nothing more to see, move along.”

Thankfully, there remain some gutsy reporters and investigators — notably John Solomon, Sara A. Carter, Peter Schweizer, Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, Chris Farrell, Lou Dobbs, and Sean Hannity — who have refused to knuckle under and follow the controlled media herd.

Candidate Donald Trump repeatedly pledged that “Crooked Hillary” would go to jail. Although the Uranium One treason scandal is but one of the Clinton crime family’s many Russiagate crimes, and Russiagate is but one of many offenses in the larger Clinton crime wave, it is one of the most visibly important of Hillary Clinton’s transgressions crying out for prosecution.

Hillary and her co-conspirators in the Uranium One conspiracy need to go to jail. For reasons unknown, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has dragged his feet on this issue, and even misled congressional committees by stating that Lambert-Mikerin-TENEX/Rosatom prosecution is not connected to Uranium One, when in fact it is. Perhaps it is because he is listening to his Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Obama holdover that Trump and Sessions unwisely put in the No. 2 position at DOJ. Like Robert Mueller, whom Rosenstein appointed to be Special Counsel to investigate Trump-Russia “collusion,” Rosenstein has a concentrated interest in keeping the focus on Trump and associates — and away from the Clinton-Obama cabal. A genuine investigation/prosecution of the real “Russiagate” collusion, conspiracy, and treason would put not only Bill and Hillary Clinton (and possibly Chelsea) behind bars, but also Barack Obama, Eric Holder, John and Anthony Podesta, Frank Giustra, Robert Mueller — and Rod Rosenstein.

Mr. President and Mr. Attorney General, a full year has gone by and “Crooked Hillary” and her political mafia not only remain free but continue to cause great harm. With the 2018 midterm elections coming up, it is possible the Hillary-Obama Democrats could retake the House or Senate, or at least erode Republican control and place more radicals in both houses of Congress. This would make all efforts to expose and prosecute these crimes all the more difficult and unlikely. Time is wasting; let the prosecutions begin!

(For deeper background information on Uranium One, Skolkovo, and other Clinton-Obama-Putin Russiagate crimes, see the related articles below, some of which go back to 2009-2010.)

Photo of Hillary Clinton with Barack Obama: AP Images

