FBI Agent Mentions "Secret Society" Working Against Trump

More and more evidence of corruption is coming to light in the ongoing investigation into the Trump/Russia allegations. The evidence does not point to Trump (or even Russia, for that matter) — it points to those supposedly conducting the investigation. The newest revelations involve evidence of corruption in both the Clinton e-mail “investigation” and the Mueller probe. One common thread is Peter Strzok, a top counterintelligence official at the FBI involved in both of those cases.

As Trump advisor Roger Stone told The New American in an exclusive interview, the Deep State has three plans to get rid of Trump. Plan A is the Trump/Russia witch-hunt headed by Mueller. If that fails (which is likely), Plan B (which Stone predicted before the release of Michael Wolff’s he-said-she-said Fire and Fury) would be to have Trump declared mentally incompetent and removed from office. Stone believed that plan would also fail, and it is already evident that Wolff’s book is falling apart under even light scrutiny. Plan C, Stone said, would be to kill Trump.

That article also mentioned at least part of Strzok’s involvement in the corruption surrounding the Trump/Russia investigation, saying: “Among other issues, Stone pointed to the revelations about Peter Strzok, the top FBI agent on Mueller's Special Counsel task force purporting to investigate alleged links between Trump and the Kremlin. In text messages sent to a colleague, Strzok was extremely critical of Trump, even discussing the creation of an ‘insurance policy’ in case Trump won the election.”

That an official involved in an “investigation” would have such a vested interest in the outcome of that “investigation” is the very picture of a lack of professional objectivity.

If only it stopped there.

As it turns out, there appears to be a strong reason that Strzok is up to his neck in the corruption surrounding both the FBI dog-and-pony show that was passed off as an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail scandal and the Mueller probe: He appears to be part of a “secret society of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI,” according to House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and Representative John Ratcliffe (R-Texas), who said the “secret society” was exposed as a result of the examination of the 50,000 text messages between Strzok and senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page — who was also Strzok’s mistress.

The particular text message mentioning the “secret society” was sent the day after Trump’s electoral victory. That makes it a reference to a conspiracy working against the president-elect and now the president.

Appearing on Fox News’ The Story With Martha MacCallum on Monday, Ratcliffe said, “We learned today about information that in the immediate aftermath of [Trump’s] election, that there may have been a secret society of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI — to include Page and Strzok — that would be working against [Trump].”

Ratcliffe — appearing to realize the seriousness of what he was revealing — was quick to add, “I’m not saying that actually happened, but when folks speak in those terms, they need to come forward to explain the context with which they used those terms.”

Gowdy addressed the text messages by saying, “So of course I’m going to want to know what secret society you’re talking about because you’re supposed to be investigating objectively the person who just won the Electoral College, so yeah I’m going to want to know.”

When you take this new revelation of a “secret society of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI” who are “working against” President Trump in the context of Strzok’s text message of the “insurance policy,” it puts the Mueller probe in a dark light.

The “insurance policy” text — appearing to address a meeting in the office of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — said: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

That Trump has enemies in what he describes as “the swamp” is no surprise. The degree to which those enemies are going to torpedo his presidency is also no surprise to students of history, but this revelation — coming on the heels of the release of a four-page memo to members of the House of Representatives detailing FISA surveillance abuses and corruption related to Mueller’s probe — is one more point of evidence (to convince those who still doubt it) that the Deep State is willing to violate whatever laws, rules, or moral standards stand in their way of destroying (or at least controlling) America — even if it means conspiring against the president.

But the going may be getting even rougher for the conspirators. While those 50,000 text messages are available, the Department of Justice recently announced that the FBI “failed to preserve” five months of texts between Strzok and Page. Those texts cover the critical period from the presidential transition to the beginning of the Mueller probe. Strzok was part of the probe until his text messages began to come to light.

While the conspirator may hope that those texts are successfully lost forever, it may not be that simple. Attorney General Jeff Sessions — who has himself been attacked by the very people implicated in all of this — has said that he intends to “use every technology available” to recover those texts, writing: “We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source.”

Sessions added that if his office is successful in retrieving the texts, “we will update the congressional committees immediately.”

Considering that Roger Stone’s first two predictions (Plan A and Plan B) have been shown to be correct, one is left to wonder whether the Deep State is ready to deploy what he calls Plan C, and remove Trump from office by orchestrating his assassination. One thing is certain: The stakes in the contest between the Deep State and the real America have never been higher than they are right now.

