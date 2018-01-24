Sessions Orders Investigation of FBI; Promises "Appropriate Legal Disciplinary Action"

As a result of the FBI failing to preserve text messages between two senior FBI agents who appear to have worked to protect Hillary Clinton during the “investigation” into her e-mail scandal, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the Justice Department on Monday to investigate the FBI.

The missing texts are from a crucial five-month period covering both the presidential transition and the beginning of the Mueller probe. Both of the agents — Peter Strzok and his mistress, Lisa Page — were involved in both the Clinton investigation and the Mueller probe. While those five months of text messages are “missing,” another 50,000 messages between the two have been found that show — among other things:

• The couple was part of a “secret society” of highly placed people in both the FBI and the Department of Justice.

• That “secret society” is working against President Trump.

• Strzok texted Page about “an insurance policy” to get rid of Trump if he were elected.

• Both Strzok and Page were “pressured” to “wrap up” the Clinton investigation as soon as it became apparent that Trump would secure the GOP nomination.

• Strzok and Page appear to have known ahead of time that Comey would not recommend indictment against Clinton.

The attorney general’s order to launch this investigation comes amidst a plethora of other similar investigations. This investigation will focus on the FBI’s failure to preserve the text messages, which are seen as evidence in an already ongoing investigation into the FBI’s mishandling of the Clinton e-mail investigation. In that investigation, there appears to have been a decision — before all the facts were known and even before many key witnesses (including Clinton herself) were interviewed — to clear Clinton of any wrongdoing. There is a word for that. It is not “investigation.” It is “cover-up.”

In his statement about the investigation, Sessions said that his office is determined to recover the missing text messages and to “confirm with certainty” why they “are not now available.” That statement said, in part:

We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source.

His statement also made it clear that those responsible will be held accountable and that “if any wrongdoing” is discovered, “appropriate legal disciplinary action” will be taken. From that statement:

I have spoken to the Inspector General and a review is already underway to ascertain what occurred and to determine if these records can be recovered in any other way. If any wrongdoing were to be found to have caused this gap, appropriate legal disciplinary action measures will be taken.

The New American previously reported that the text messages that are known reveal the existence of a “secret society” that both Strzok and Page belong to. That “secret society” is comprised of highly placed people in both the FBI and Department of Justice and works against President Trump. Leading Republicans are demanding action to uncover that “secret society.”

Besides the demands of leading Republicans and the new investigation ordered by Sessions, there is also the four-page memo circulated among the House of Representatives showing systemic abuses of of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Again, leading Republicans — who could not discuss the specifics of the memo, because it is classified — have led the charge, demanding that the memo be made public. They say that if it is made public, government officials will “go to jail.”

All of these revelations connect — in one way or another — to the Trump/Russia collusion narrative put forth by leading Democrats that is responsible for the probe led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. That probe — and the lies on which it stands — are coming unraveled as more information comes to light.

Even Strzok — who held a lead role in the Mueller probe — admitted he does not believe there is anything to the allegations of Trump/Russia collusion. In a text message to Page in May 2017, he wrote that he was hesitant to join the probe because “you and I both know the odds are nothing.”

The outcome of these multiple investigations may help finally prove that.

