FBI Agents' Text Messages: They Knew Ahead of Time Clinton Would Not Be Indicted

The 50,000 text messages between two lead FBI investigators who worked on the Clinton e-mail case are filled with damning revelations. Among those is a thread that shows that the two agents — Peter Stzrok and his mistress, Lisa Page — knew ahead of time (and while the “investigation” was still ongoing) that then-FBI Director Comey was planning to give Clinton a pass.

The text messages at issue are dated July 1, 2016, and address the “timing” of the infamous tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then Attorney General Loretta Lynch. That meeting took place on June 27, 2016 and has been seen as evidence of the Obama FBI and Department of Justice protecting Hillary Clinton from anything resembling a real investigation.

During his testimony before Congress on June 8, 2017, Comey said that the Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting and Lynch’s instructions to refer to the Clinton probe as a “matter” and not an “investigation” influenced his decision not to recommend indIctment.

Since both Strzok and Page were involved in the “investigation” into Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of an unsecured, unauthorized, private e-mail server and account to send and receive at least 2,079 classified e-mails during her tenure as secretary of state, their text messages on the subject should carry more than a little weight — especially since these text messages were never intended to see the light of day.

The text messages between the two agents appear to indicate that — on July 1, 2016, four days after the meeting and four days before Comey’s recommendation against an indictment in the “matter” — they both already knew what the outcome would be. Referring to the tarmac meeting, Stzrok wrote, “Timing looks like hell.” Page replied, “Yeah, that is awful timing,” adding, “It's a real profile in couragw [sic], since she [Lynch] knows no charges will be brought.”

Given all of the evidence of both Clinton’s crimes and the skulduggery going on between the FBI and Department of Justice during the dog-and-pony show that was passed off to the American people as an investigation, it is apparent that there was a decision — made before all the facts were known and even before many key witnesses (including Clinton herself) were interviewed — to clear Clinton of any wrongdoing. As this writer said in an article about the order from Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the Department of Justice to investigate the FBI, the word for that is not “investigation,” it is “cover-up.”

These text messages add another layer to the already growing body of evidence that what Lynch called a “matter” and the FBI originally called an “investigation” was little more than a fix for Clinton. There will likely be more evidence of that as further revelation come to light.

