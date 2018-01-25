DOJ Has Begun Recovering Missing Texts Between "Secret Society" FBI Agents

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the process of recovering the missing text messages between two FBI agents involved in both the Clinton e-mail “investigation” and the Trump/Russia collusion probe headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Other text messages between the two show that they are part of a “secret society” made up of highly placed people in the FBI and DOJ that is working against President Trump.

The agents involved — Peter Stzrok and his mistress, Lisa Page — have been shown by text messages to be rabidly anti-Trump and pro-Clinton. That bias apparently played a role in the way they (and others) conducted both the Clinton e-mail “investigation” and the Mueller probe.

The missing text messages cover a crucial five-month period from the presidential transition to the beginning of the Mueller probe. The FBI “failed to preserve” those messages, but 50,000 others — including those that mention a “secret society” within the FBI and DOJ were preserved. Earlier this week, it was reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the DOJ to investigate the FBI’s role in losing the messages and to use “every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source.”

It now appears that those efforts are paying off. Wednesday night, Fox News’ Sean Hannity — citing DOJ sources — said that the DOJ has already begun recovering those missing messages. Considering the damning content of the 50,000 text messages between Strzok and Page, the recovery of five months worth of missing messages between the two agents will likely contain some real bombshells.

Consider what currently available text messages already show:

• There is a “secret society” within the FBI and DOJ — which includes Strzok and Page — that works against President Trump.

• There was an “insurance policy” in place in case Trump got elected.

• Agents were “pressured” to “wrap up” the Clinton e-mail “investigation” once it was apparent that Trump would be the GOP nominee.

• Strzok and Page knew in advance that Clinton would not be indicted.

• Strzok admitted there was nothing to the Trump/Russia collusion narrative.

So, two agents who are part of a “secret society” that works against Trump are conveniently placed on both the investigation into Clinton’s illegal use of a private e-mail server and account; they discuss — before the Mueller probe — an “insurance policy to deal with Trump if he is elected; they admit that agents were “pressured” to “wrap up” the Clinton probe and that there is nothing to the Mueller probe to which they were both also assigned.

This writer thinks it is time to use the word “conspiracy” without flinching.

As the previously missing text messages are recovered, there will likely be lots of questions — and some shocking answers. What is left of the Trump/Russia collusion narrative seems to be falling apart. And considering the statement Sessions issued in announcing this new investigation of the FBI’s handling of the five months' worth of messages, it could bode badly for those responsible. That statement said, in part:

I have spoken to the Inspector General and a review is already underway to ascertain what occurred and to determine if these records can be recovered in any other way. If any wrongdoing were to be found to have caused this gap, appropriate legal disciplinary action measures will be taken.

The messages are being recovered (isn’t technology wonderful?) and the next step is to take “appropriate legal disciplinary action.” Justice can’t come soon enough for those who have perverted its course for their own political ends.

This is a developing story and The New American will continue to keep our readers updated.

Photo: Clipart.com