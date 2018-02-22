Hey, Mueller, Here’s Proof of Election-influencing Collusion With Foreign Nationals

Just so we know our tax money isn’t wasted, special counsel Robert Mueller recently handed down vanity indictments against 13 nationals and three entities of the Russian persuasion for, essentially, “trolling” before, during, and after the 2016 election. But what of the far worse election meddlers? These are people who, like the Russkies, engaged in “information warfare” during campaigns. Like the Russkies, they tried to sow discord and foment unrest via “Astroturf” operations. Unlike the Russians, these people actually admitted to doing the above — and stealing votes — on hidden camera. And unlike the Russians, who cannot be extradited, these meddlers are not beyond the law.

American Thinker’s Jack Cashill wrote about this on Sunday in a piece provocatively entitled “Mexican Nationals Meddled and Colluded in the 2016 Election.” To ferret out these manipulators, Cashill writes:

A good place to start searching would be the audio the journalists of Project Veritas recorded in their undercover stings of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

… In the course of one sting, Democratic operative Scott Foval explained to Project Veritas’s “Steve Packard” how he paid people to incite violence at Trump rallies. “What I call it is ‘conflict engagement.’ Conflict engagement in the lines at Trump rallies,” Foval told Steve. “We're starting anarchy here.”

“I’m saying we have mentally ill people that we pay to do [s---],” Foval continued. “Make no mistake. Over the last twenty years, I've paid off a few homeless guys to do some crazy stuff.” [Video below. Warning: foul language — please note that this is an issue with all the following videos.]

Foval, once the national field director for left-wing group Americans United for Change, was also caught on video self-righteously trumpeting vote-fraud activities, stating, “It’s a very easy thing for Republicans to say, ‘Well, they’re bussing people in.’ Well, you know what? We’ve been bussing people in to deal with you f*****g a******s for 50 years and we’re not going to stop now” (video below).

Moreover, it’s not just Republicans saying that “they’re bussing people in.” Leaving no doubt as to Foval’s meaning, NYC Democrat election commissioner Alan Schulkin said on camera that he thinks “there is a lot of voter fraud.” Elaborating a bit on the different types of Big Apple vote fraud at a 2016 Federation of Teachers holiday party, he continued, “You know, I don’t think it’s too much to ask somebody to show some kind of an ID…. Like I say, people don’t realize, certain neighborhoods in particular they bus people around to vote.… They get busses and they move people around” (video below).

As for the Mexican nationals, Foval directed the Project Veritas journalists to Robert Creamer, a felonious ex-convict and head of a left-wing firm called “Democracy Partners.” Creamer revealed to a Project Veritas reporter that some so-called DREAMers are actually schemers, stating that they were “pros” at “bird-dogging,” a type of violence-provoking agitation.

Of these illegal-alien schemers, Creamer cited Mexican national Cesar Vargas as a master organizer. Vargas, New York’s first openly illegal-alien lawyer and co-founder of the pro-illegal-migration group Dream Action Coalition, can be seen in “Video II” above discussing election shenanigans with an undercover journalist. When asked by the journalist about the nature of the activities, Vargas replied, “Yeah, and for me I totally get it, this is illegal; this is something that can be done,” according to Project Veritas. (The audio is unclear at that point. Unsurprisingly, Vargas denies complicity in illegality. For the record, I don’t believe him.)

Oh, and accountability? Since the video, Vargas has made frequent media appearances, including on Tucker Carlson Tonight (most recently last month), and is treated as a serious commentator.

And how high up does this criminality go? Foval related some links to Project Veritas, saying, “The [Clinton] campaign pays DNC, DNC pays Democracy Partners, Democracy Partners pays the Foval Group [his firm], the Foval Group goes and executes the s[***] on the ground” — meaning, of course, anarchic activities.

Moreover, Creamer, who Foval admiringly called a “diabolical” “dark hat” type, is a big-time Democratic player. As Cashill relates, “He is married to Chicago-area congresswoman Jan Schakowsky and is close to both the Obamas and the Clintons. According to visitor logs, Creamer made more than 340 trips to the White House during the Obama years, with 45 of those meetings including the president in attendance.”

Then there was the Project Veritas journalist’s question about Clinton in “Video I”: “So Hillary is aware of all the work that you guys do, I hope?”

“Oh, yeah,” replied Creamer. “Yes. The campaign is fully in it.”

Cashill then sums up: “Here you have it. Organized groups of foreign nationals were actively colluding at the highest levels with the DNC, the Hillary Clinton campaign, and quite possibly the Obama White House. There is no mystery, no need to spend millions on high-priced lawyers.”

“Let the investigation begin.”

So now Special Counsel Robert Mueller has some real election meddlers to pursue — though you perhaps shouldn’t hold your breath waiting. As for some Department of Justice justice, are you listening, Attorney General Sessions?

Photo: Clipart.com