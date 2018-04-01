Anti-Gun “National School Walkout” Duped Students, Families

Before the events, organizers and establishment propaganda outlets often painted the so-called National School Walkout on March 14 as an event to honor the victims of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida. But the real agenda — at least of the establishment billionaires, leftists, and globalists behind the operation — was to promote more infringements on the unalienable right of Americans to keep and bear arms. In fact, one of the leading student voices endlessly hyped by CNN even called publicly for “Revolution.” And thousands of naive students across America were duped into participating by well-funded political operatives with no compunctions about exploiting children to advance an anti-constitutional agenda. The truth and the facts, meanwhile — including the counter-protests by pro-gun students — were carefully concealed.

According to establishment media outlets that promoted the National School Walkout, it was a major success. It was not immediately clear how many schools or students participated, but the vague term “thousands” or “tens of thousands” was parroted ad nauseum in the left-wing press. Apparently students left their classrooms at 10 a.m., sometimes with support and prodding from school administrators, and went out into parking lots or other areas to hold up signs demanding that their constitutionally protected rights be further curtailed. “Hey hey, ho ho, gun violence has got to go,” they chanted, with the implication being that the right to keep and bear arms somehow causes “gun violence.”

Apparently nobody told them that America, with 300 million guns in private hands, is an oasis of peace compared to many nations where law-abiding citizens have been disarmed by government. Indeed, as Managing Editor Kurt Williamsen of The New American explained in a devastating critique of the idea that gun control would reduce violence, restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens is likely to backfire catastrophically — assuming the goal is, actually, to reduce crime and violence. “Besides wishful thinking, there is no reason to believe that more gun-control laws will lessen murder and violent-crime rates in the United States, including lessening mass shootings,” he noted after providing a barrage of data.

In fact, many of the most violent societies on earth, including Mexico just south of the U.S. border, have essentially banned civilian firearm ownership entirely. Venezuela, which disarmed citizens with United Nations support, is now the murder capital of the world. Plus, the murderous regime there is now free to oppress, murder, and brutalize the disarmed public at will. In Communist China, which is also promoting gun control in America, more than 60 million disarmed victims have been murdered by the regime. And two of the worst mass shootings in history — 77 children slaughtered in Norway, and over 500 casualties in France — occurred under some of the most oppressive gun-control regimes on the planet. Both ended only when armed men with guns showed up to stop the massacres.

Aside from hiding facts about guns and violence, the establishment media also worked hard to conceal the total AstroTurf nature of the supposed “student” protests. As The New American documented on March 13, some of the biggest and most well-funded establishment outfits — many funded by radical billionaires such as George Soros and Michael Bloomberg — have been providing money, organization, logistics, buses, public relations help, and so much more from the start. Ironically, far-left groups such as MoveOn, funded by globalist and self-styled “god” Soros, were even boasting publicly that they were “leading” some of these efforts.

The March 14 events were actually organized by “Women’s March Youth Empower,” which is part of the extremist “Women's March” that organized widely ridiculed anti-Trump protests in D.C. last year. “Our elected officials must do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to this violence,” the fringe outfit said on its website. The network, which lobbies for slaughtering preborn babies and open borders, also gave the children it was exploiting a list of “demands” for lawmakers. Among them: a ban on "assault weapons" (semi-automatic rifles) and “universal background checks,” a scheme that would facilitate the creation of a national gun registry to make eventual confiscation possible.

Among the leaders of the “Women's March” behind the protests is Islamist Linda Sarsour, a radical Muslim who openly promotes Sharia law for America. “You'll know when you're living under Sharia Law if suddenly all your loans & credit cards become interest free,” she wrote on social media. “Sound nice, doesn't it?” Sharia also demands the death penalty for homosexuals, Muslims who become Christians, blasphemy, and much more. She is also widely reported to have links to terrorist groups such as Hamas.

Sponsors of the “Women's March” include tax-funded Planned Parenthood, which butchers more preborn children every few days than die by firearms in an average year. The Communist Party USA, for decades a tentacle of the mass-murdering Soviet regime, is also listed as a partner. A broad range of other totalitarian, extremist, and murderous organizations partner with the schemes, too. And yet, the media was nowhere to be found in exposing information that is publicly available right on the Women's March website.

Further deception involved duping well-meaning citizens into believing the school walkout events were supposed to honor the victims — not exploit their tragic deaths to push civilian disarmament. Eagle Forum was one of the organizations sounding the alarm. “This walkout is about passing more gun control measures; but sadly organizers are trying to mislead students and families to think that this event is simply a time to honor victims,” Eagle Forum President Eunie Smith said in an e-mail to group members. “This walkout is being presented to many Student Government Association leaders and administrators as a 17 minute memorial to the 17 Parkland students who were killed while they were defenseless in their public school.”

But obviously, that is not how the establishment media handled it on the day of the events. In fact, much of the left-wing press could barely contain its excitement in hyping the marches supposedly favoring gun control. Some especially outrageous outlets openly supported the walkouts. Media conglomerate Viacom, reportedly even paused programming for the 17 minutes of the walkout on all of its networks, including MTV and BET. Others kept it at the top of the headlines all day.

Some of the local media coverage, though, was more honest and responsible, with local reporters on the ground not reading from the same script as the establishment's primary propaganda organs. And some of the students who participated and were quoted in local media clearly were not onboard with the radical jihad against the Second Amendment. “I feel it’s important not only to get better protection in our schools, but I feel it’s important to remember the 17 people who lost their lives,” said Wesley Savage, a high-school junior who was quoted in local reports about the events in Philadelphia.

Indeed, one would never know it from the dishonest coverage by the national media, but there were even counter protests defending the Second Amendment. According to a local CBS affiliate, “about a dozen students held a counter-protest, defending the Second Amendment.” Apparently the students refused to comment after their own walkout, perhaps realizing that the media in the United States — among the least trusted institution in America in polls — has a penchant for brazen dishonesty. Most media outlets simply ignored the pro-gun students, including those who attend the school that was shot up last month in Florida. Breitbart highlighted five major lies pushed by the establishment surrounding the walkout.

But the facts did not stop Democrats and gun-grabbing globalists from claiming all the students as their own. “They did it in remembrance of the 17 innocent lives that we lost at Stoneman Douglas and to call for gun legislation that will make us all safer,” claimed the Democratic National Committee, urging supporters to sign a petition for “common-sense” infringements on the right to keep and bear arms. “With today's walkout, we not only honor those who were lost — we also come together with new resolve to end these tragedies once and for all. I will not allow my high school to simply become another statistic, and Stoneman Douglas students are leading the fight to ensure that it does not.”

Of course, that is simply not true, as this magazine reported — the “students” are not leading anything, but most are being exploited by nefarious special interests who are determined to disarm Americans. In fact, the naive children are being organized, funded, guided, and manipulated by hard-core leftists, Islamists, and others. “The only way to actually make us safer from gun violence is by voting Republicans out,” the DNC continued, as if disarming law-abiding citizens would keep anyone safer except the criminals and mass murderers who already flaunt much more serious laws.

It's not clear how much of an effect the AstroTurf protests will have on policy, if any. But by exploiting traumatized children and grieving parents who were duped into blaming gun rights — and ignoring those who recognize the absurdity and falsehoods of the gun-control argument — the gun-control lobby has made some progress already. In Florida, despite being governed by Republicans, anti-gun forces were able to pass some infringements by pairing them with a plan to arm certain faculty members at school — the latter, an idea with widespread support among law enforcement and conservatives who recognize that 98 percent of mass shootings have occurred in "gun-free" zones. In Illinois, lawmakers are working on a plan that would confiscate legally purchased guns from adults under age 21. And Congress is plotting various infringements, too.

For the sake of the unalienable rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, Americans must expose the lies of the media and the phony “student” activism being directed by sinister anti-American globalists. After all, gun rights are among the most crucial, because they guarantee all the rest of the rights listed in the Constitution, in addition to providing safety and national security benefits that are so massive they are impossible to quantify. With globalists, communists, and Islamists united in their quest to disarm Americans, the American people must be united in defense of their liberties. The alternative, as history has shown clearly, is almost too horrifying to contemplate.

Photo: AP Images

Alex Newman is a contributor to The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

