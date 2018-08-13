Antifa Goons Attack Cops in D.C. and Charlottesville; Want to Kill Trump

[J]

Sunday’s ballyhooed “Unite The Right 2” rally in Washington, D.C., was a laughable failure with only 30 or 40 participants showing up to unite whatever they believe the Right to be.

But Antifa, a nationwide collection of weapon-wielding goons whom the FBI has described as domestic terrorists, was there in full force, attacking cops and expressing desire to kill the president.

Antifa, shorthand for “Antifascist,” has been attacking cops, journalists, and peaceful conservative protesters since inauguration day. They’ve rioted and vandalized store fronts and set cars ablaze.

The black-clad stormtroopers, who typically wear masks to hide their identities, are, it appears, bracing for civil war.

The Latest in D.C.

The trouble at D.C.’s Lafayette Park across from the White House began when Antifa goons swept into town ready for battle.

According to the Daily Caller, the “anti-fascists” had no intention of a peaceful protest:

The counterprotest, however, wasn’t exactly peaceful. A man who was filming the anti-hate protesters was punched in the face several times while The Daily Caller was streaming live on Facebook.

In the Facebook video, you can hear the voice of Daily Caller News Foundation reporter Henry Rodgers talking to a man who was assaulted by Antifa, this while another man in the background wearing a yellow poncho gets struck in the face several times.

During the rally, the anti-hate crowd chanted anti-American and anti-cop slogans like, “America was never great,” and, “All these racists, killer cops, we don’t need them, need them.”

They also chanted at officers in the area who were there protecting everyone, telling them, “Quit your job.”

Meanwhile, as Breitbart reported, Black Lives Matter joined the mayhem. “In footage taken by Breitbart News, Black Lives Matter activists can be seen attacking cars and threatening drivers who were attempting to drive down the streets of Washington, D.C.,” the website reported.

“Back up! Back the f**k up!” a group of Black Lives Matter activists shouted at a driver. “Go back that way n*gg*r!” Get your ass back!”

The car eventually began backing up due to the threats.

Another driver tried passing through and was immediately met with attacks and threats by a mob of Black Lives Matter activists.... The car eventually backed up.

Two reporters caught the “anti-fascists” attacking police. An NPR reporter saw them “launch fireworks, water bottles, eggs at cops,” while a reporter for USA Today saw them attack a motorcycle cop:

This @DCPoliceDept officer was nearly mobbed by a group of counterprotesters at #UniteTheRight2. People were throwing things at him, shoving him and kicking his motorcycle. Looks like another cop was also in the mix, too.

In Charlottesville, the scene of the now-infamous confrontation of a year ago, the leftist goons not only attacked police but also roughed up journalists.

Antifa Terrorists: Kill Trump

In D.C., a surprising number of unmasked protesters, who carried a sign that said “it takes a bullet to bash a fash,” openly threatened to kill the president — or at least expressed a wish to do so.

Noting that the protesters carried such signs as “Love Trumps Hate,” and other leftist nonsense, a reporter for The Daily Caller waded into the crowd:

Many in the protest marched under the banners of “Peace” and “Love Trumps Hate” while chanting “Love, not hate. That’s what makes America Great.” The armed, masked Antifa members and the chants of “peace and love” seemed antithetical.

I decided to ask the protesters what they would do were they to meet President Trump. Specifically, I asked “If Donald Trump showed up here, what would you say or do?” The answers I received stunned me.

The answers he received? “I would murder him for the people,” one said. “We gotta take him down.” Said another, “We’d have to do him like Gaddafi.”

The Antifa violence is nothing new. As news reports from last week’s “protest” in Berkeley showed, they are always armed — and dangerous.

Police there said “‘extremists’ threw ‘explosives’ — believed to be fireworks and flares — at police and Alameda County Sheriff's officers,” as Fox News reported:

The police department posted photos of weapons they had seized on Facebook and Twitter. They included a hammer, rocks, wooden sticks, metal rods, and canisters of pepper spray.

“We are confiscating weapons and making arrests,” police said.

Photo: AP Images