Leftists Tear Down Another Confederate Statue

The mobocracy ruled again last night at the University of North Carolina, where a pack of leftist vandals tore down a Confederate statue (shown) while claiming to fight against the university’s “institutional white supremacy.”

His name was “Silent Sam.”

It was the same old song, from the same old people, and it got the same old answer from administrators.

It’s Like, Biblical, Man

As the school’s Daily Tar Heel reported, angry, violent protesters pulled down the venerable statue after “after decades of racial tension.”

“It’s time to tear down Silent Sam,” declared doctoral student Maya Little, who was arrested last semester for splashing a mixture of her own blood and red ink on the statue. “It’s time to tear down UNC’s institutional white supremacy.”

How strong the university’s “institutional white supremacy” could be given the racial diversity of its faculty and student body is something of a mystery.

But that irony aside, the mindless vandalism inspired euphoria among the “protesters” and their supporters, who claimed even walking by the statue was an awful trial. “The southern party of Heaven,” one said, “can feel an awful lot like Hell.”

“I feel liberated — like I’m a part of something big. It’s literally my fourth day here,” said first-year Natalia Walker. “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever been apart of in my life just activist wise. All of these people coming together for this one sole purpose and actually getting it done was the best part.”

“I watched it groan and shiver and come asunder,” said Dwayne Dixon, an Asian studies professor at UNC who has been active in anti-racist movements. “I mean, it feels biblical. It’s thundering and starting to rain. It’s almost like heaven is trying to wash away the soiled contaminated remains.” Video of vandalism below.

“This is history,” Orange County activist Heather Redding said. “This is going to change a lot. I know a lot of people wanted the University to take it down. And there’s something to be said about the University having to move it now, because that forces them to acknowledge that it is inherently racist.”

Clearly terrified of saying the wrong thing, the university’s headmistress, Carol Folt, weakly opined that the vandalism was wrong but conceded that the vandals were, ultimately, right. “The monument has been divisive for years, and its presence has been a source of frustration for many people not only on our campus but throughout the community.”

As Fox News noted, history-hating leftists have downed or removed at least three-dozens plaques, monuments, or statues honoring the Confederacy because they were, as New York leftist Mayor Bill De Blasio said, “symbols of hate.” A politician in San Diego declared, “Monuments to bigotry have no place in #SanDiego — or anywhere!”

Antifa Assaults Sanders Supporter

The leftist vandalism at UNC demonstrates just how brazen the Left has become. It knows, apparently, that officials and police will do little or nothing to stop the vandalism, just as they have done nothing to stop the rising tide of Antifa violence.

An assault in Portland, Oregon, in early August, but only going viral today, shows just how dangerous the street has become when the masked, helmeted Antifa goons show up to “protest.”

Of course, Antifa was there to attack patriots staging their own rally, and the Antifa storm troopers attacked the police for good measure. The police defended themselves.

But leftist thugs also attacked and injured a “progressive” supporter of Bernie Sanders, who, like the Antifa goons, went to the patriotic rally to denounce “fascism.” Paul Welch thinks patriotic rallies “have little purpose other than to inflame the city's liberal residents,” as the Oregonian paraphrased him.

“They're just offensive,” he said.

That is why Welch said he decided to show up. But his opposition to the conservative activists carried no weight with Antifa, the newspaper reported. And Welch didn’t know the American flag was a symbol of fascism and invitation for a beating. As he carried his flag, two people dressed in black and covering their faces approached Welch and demanded he turn it over to them, calling it "a fascist symbol," he said. Welch refused, and the counter-protesters ripped it out of his hands, he said.

Welch wouldn't relinquish the flag. And that’s when Antifa showed just what it means by “anti-fascism.”

The video depicts an Antifa goon cracking Welch across the back of the skull. While Welch was on the groud, another Antifa hero jabbed him with a weapon.

“My bones turned to Jell-O and I just went down,” said Welch, who believes he was struck with a metal object affixed to the end of the weapon. "I remember thinking there was a very good chance that I could be beaten to death," Welch said.

Closing the three-inch gash in Welch’s head, the Oregonian reported, required four staples. The Antifa attack also gave him a concussion.

One wonders whether Antifa knocked any sense into Welch.

Photo of Silent Sam sculpture: Yellowspacehopper at English Wikipedia