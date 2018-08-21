Tuesday, 21 August 2018

Gag Order Could be Lifted Allowing Damning Abortion-industry Videos to be Released

Written by 

The Center for Medical Progress filed a motion to lift a gag order currently preventing them from releasing new and damning undercover videos of Planned Parenthood and the abortion-industry.

Related links:

Motion Filed to Lift Gag Order Barring the Release of "Damning" Abortion-industry Videos

Sign up for daily, weekly, or monthly headlines

Subscriber to The New American!

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Facial Recognition Tech Goes ‘Real-Time’ and Creators Fear Abuse
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA