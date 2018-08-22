Two Young Women Murdered; Two Illegals Suspected

On Tuesday, police finally found Mollie Tibbetts, the pretty Iowa college girl who had been missing since mid-July.

She lay dead in a remote cornfield. The suspect in her murder led police to the body.

He is 24 years old and in the country illegally.

On August 12, police found Enedelia Perez Garcia, the mother of a little girl, stabbed to death in the murder suspect's apartment in Shakopee, Minnesota, a little southwest of Minneapolis. The suspect tried to kill himself.

He is 27 and in the country illegally.

Two more murder victims. Two more illegal aliens.

The Tibbetts Case

Mollie went missing July 18. Police received hundreds of tips, as CNN reported, and were “looking for her in ponds, fields and from the air.”

The reward, raised online, topped $220,000. But the search was never going to go anywhere. Mollie was already dead.

As The Washington Post reported, an illegal alien has all but confessed to the crime, although he seems to be building the case for an insanity defense.

The Post told the story from the poor illegal alien’s perspective:

For the past four years, Cristhian Rivera has spent his days caring for herds of meat and dairy cattle just outside Brooklyn, Iowa. On the evening of July 18, he told investigators, he spotted a young woman in workout clothes, jogging alone.

Rivera, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who a law enforcement official says used a stolen ID to get a job at Yarrabee Farms, drove past the woman several times. As he drove, his Chevrolet Malibu went in and out of the frame of a surveillance camera aimed at the street....

He pursued the woman in his car. Then he got out and ran beside her. The woman was frightened, Rivera recalled. She pulled out her phone and told him, “I’m gonna call police.”

What happened next, Rivera claims, is blocked from his memory, something he said happens when he gets upset or angry. The next thing he recalled, he told investigators, was being in his car and finding a headphone earpiece in his lap that did not belong to him. That prompted him to open his trunk, where he saw the woman in workout clothes, bleeding from the head and motionless....

Rivera ... dragged, then carried Tibbetts’s body 60 feet into an isolated cornfield. Then he dropped her on the ground, face up, covered her with corn stalks and walked away.

The suspect led police to Tibbett’s body after police interrogated him. He faces a first-degree murder charge. Bail is $1 million.

Rivera, the Post reported, “was in the country illegally and appears to have used a stolen identification card to satisfy a federal immigration background check by his employer through the Department of Homeland Security’s E-Verify system.”

Said President Trump, that “should have never happened ... the immigration laws are such a disgrace. We’re getting them changed.”

Corey Stewart, the GOP candidate who seeks to replace illegal-alien sympathizer Senator Tim Kaine, noted the obvious: “There are thousands of victims like Mollie because weak politicians are afraid to enforce the law.”

Leftist talkers pretended nothing had happened. In complaining that Republicans were working for Donald Trump and not the American people, an MSNBC announcer said that “Fox News ... is talking about a girl in Iowa.”

And Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts, allowed that she is sorry for the parents, but added that it’s time to move on to an “effective” immigration policy that will focus on “where the real problems are.”

Prominent Republicans own the farm where the suspect worked, The Des Moines Register disclosed.

The Garcia Case

The murder of Enedelia Garcia is similar to Mollie’s, except that she knew the suspect, Fraider Diaz-Carbajal. He is a dangerous criminal who had been deported nearly six years ago, but who somehow recrossed the border.

According to the Star-Tribune, “Garcia came to Diaz-Carbajal's apartment to retrieve some of her belongs, having moved about a month ago to a friend’s home ‘due to the domestic abuse,’ court records revealed.”

That was a mistake.

A witness heard Garcia yell “drop the knife!” then went to the apartment and saw Diaz-Carbajal stabbing the woman. She also saw Diaz-Carbajal slash his own throat and stab himself in the abdomen.

Like Rivera, it appears Diaz-Carbajal might have created an insanity defense.

Diaz-Carbajal has been convicted of drunk driving three times and domestic assault once, an ICE spokesman told the newspaper. He was deported in December 2012.

Bail is set at $1.5 million.

Photo: AP Images