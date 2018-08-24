Angel Mom, Trump Jr. Nail Senator Warren for Hurtful Remarks on Tibbetts

Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Bay State Democrat who claims Cherokee blood runs in her veins, knows as little about public relations as she does about DNA.

Speaking on CNN yesterday, she claimed that the murder of Mollie Tibbetts at the hands of an illegal alien really wasn’t such a big problem after all.

Other immigration issues are more pressing, the politician declared.

Warren’s Remarks

Warren’s remarks were as foolish politically as they were insensitive to the family of Mollie Tibbetts.

“You know, my — I’m so sorry for the family here, and I know this is hard not only for her family, but for people in her community, the people throughout Iowa,” Warren exclaimed, adding,

But one of the things we have to remember is we need an immigration system that is effective, that focuses on where real problems are. Last month, I went down to the border and I saw where children had been taken away from their mothers, I met with their mothers who had been lied to, who didn’t know where their children were, who hadn’t have a chance to talk to their children, and there was no plan for how they would be reunified with their children. I think we need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat and I don’t think mamas and babies are the place we should be spending our resources. Separating a mama from a baby does not make this country safer.

Unsurprisingly, the remarks invited a hurricane of criticism, not least from the mother of yet another victim of illegal-alien crime. Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s program, Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza leveled Warren and the Democrat politicians who protect illegal-alien criminals.

After playing a few clips of sanctimonious Democrats denouncing President Trump for “separating children from their families” at the Mexican border, Carlson offered this opening to a video of Warren’s remarks: “The left says it's deeply opposed to splitting up families so were they even more horrified watching an American citizen “permanently separated from her family by an illegal alien.”

That opened the door for Mrs. Mendoza, the mother of police Sergeant Brandon Mendoza, who was killed in a head-on collision with an illegal Mexican high on meth and with three times the legal limit of alcohol coursing through his bloodstream. The illegal alien drove for 35 miles on the wrong side of four highways. Judicial Watch reported that he qualified for President Barack Hussein Obama’s unilaterally declared, unconstitutional amnesty. Mrs. Mendoza stated,

I was disgusted by [hearing] Sen. Elizabeth Warren speak today.... What I want to say to to her is stop lying to the American people, because you don't care what is happening to the victims of illegal-alien crime, because if you did you would be standing up for us and you would be doing something about it. We have pleaded with these politicians to protect Americans citizens and they are ramping up their protection of illegal alien criminals.

“There are so many victims,” she continued. It’s a “disgusting narrative,” and “it’s the very politicians who are elected into office are not doing a dang thing about this and they are ignoring the American people crying for help and they are stepping over dead American bodies in their rush to protect illegal-alien criminals.”

Trump Jr. Chimes In

Donald Trump Jr. hurled a Twitter bomb at Warren, further fueling the Internet flame war that Warren started with her cosmically imprudent remark: “Yea the real problem is not the murder of a young American girl... You can’t make this crap up. Is the left’s platform really [to] defend anyone but actual Americans? I don’t know how to interpret it any other way.”

Tibbetts Not the Only Recent Victim

As The New American reported Wednesday and Thursday, Mollie Tibbetts died at the hands of a Mexican national, authorities allege, who falsified ID to work in the United States, and Tibbetts isn’t the only recent victim of an illegal-alien murderer.

Another was Enedelia Perez Garcia of Shakopee, Minnesota. Her former live-in boyfriend, police say, stabbed her to death before slashing his own throat and stabbing himself.

Immigration authorities say he was convicted of drunk-driving three times and domestic abuse once. He returned to the United States — much to the misfortune of young Enedelia — after authorities deported him in 2012.

But Warren and the Democrats think illegal-alien murders aren’t the “real problem.”

Image: screenshot from YouTube video of Tucker Carlson interviewing Mary Ann Mendoza