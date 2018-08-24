Sharp Force Trauma Killed Tibbetts; Ernst Unloads on Warren

There have been two more developments in the case of Mollie Tibbetts, the Iowa murder victim of an illegal alien, police suspect.

First, the Iowa coroner has definitely identified her body and settled on a cause of death.

Second, the fallout from Senator Elizabeth Warren’s imprudent, insensitive remarks about the case continue, as Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst (shown) lambasted Warren in an interview with Breitbart.

Positive ID

According to The Des Moines Register, Iowa’s state medical examiner has conclusively stated that the body, found in a cornfield, is indeed Tibbetts.

He also said “multiple sharp force injuries” killed her.

Those are the only details available, apparently. A sharp force injury is not necessarily a stab wound. According to the Atlas of Forensic Pathology, it could also be an incised wound or a chop wound. A stab wound is deeper than its length; an incised would is shallow, and longer than it is deep.

“The DCI would not release additional details regarding the manner of Tibbetts' death or what kind of weapon, if any, was used,” the newspaper reported.

The psychology major’s funeral Mass is on Sunday.

Confession

The suspect, Cristhian Rivera, an illegal alien who has been in the country at least four years and had been using a false ID to work, has essentially confessed to police.

The arrest warrant makes for grim reading, but demonstrates Rivera's probable guilt, although he has likely laid the groundwork for some sort of insanity or diminished capacity defense.

Whether a jury buys that is another matter.

According to the warrant, a security video showed that Tibbetts was jogging alone “when a dark-colored Chevy Malibu was in the same vicinity. The dark colored Chevy Malibu can be seen numerous times driving back and forth in the area.”

After police connected the car to Rivera, they questioned him about Tibbetts, who vanished in July. “Rivera admitted to making contact with a female running in Brooklyn and that he pursued her in his vehicle in an area east of Brooklyn, Poweshiek County, lowa.”

Defendant Rivera stated he parked the vehicle, got out and was running behind her and along side of her. Rivera stated she grabbed her phone and said “I’m gonna call the police.” Rivera said he then panicked and got mad and that he then “blocked” his “memory,” which is what he says he does when he gets very upset and doesn't remember anything after that until he came to at an intersection.

So Rivera u-turned and “drove back to an entrance to a field and then drove into a driveway to a cornfield.” The fact that he remembered doing this is rather odd, given that his memory was supposedly blocked because he was angry.

Once at the cornfield, Rivera discovered an earpiece from headphones, which caused him to look in his trunk, where he found Rivera with blood on the side of her head. “He dragged Tibbetts on foot from his vehicle to a secluded location in a cornfield,” the warrant says. Then he covered her, face-up, with cornstalks.

Ernst vs. Warren

Meanwhile, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst had some things to say about her colleague Elizabeth Warren.

Warren, recall, made what might be the most cosmically stupid remark from a politician since “I did not have sex with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.” During an interview with CNN, Warren advised Americans that Tibbetts' death, while sad, is not what we need to worry about.

Warren said policymakers must creat an immigration system “that focuses on where real problems are.” She said she “went down to the border and I saw where children had been taken away from their mothers.”

More than one observer, including Ernst, noted the obvious in an interview with Breitbart. Tibbetts’ murderer permanently separated Mollie Tibbetts from her mother. Ernst declared,

You know what, Mollie has been forever separated from her family. They won’t ever see her reach her 21st birthday, they will never see her graduate from the University of Iowa, they will never see her walk down the aisle to marry her sweetheart. They will never see that because she is permanently gone from the face of this planet because of an illegal alien....

I want to remind Elizabeth Warren that you know what, the tragic loss of Mollie is important to us. And the families that are separated at the border, they will come together again. Mollie will never be with her family again.

Ernst also went after the leftist Fordham University egghead who, appearing on MSNBC, criticized Fox News for its coverage of “a girl in Iowa.”

The comment is “so disrespectful to Mollie and to her family,” Ernst said. “She is someone. She is someone. Every person is someone. And she was very important to her family and her community. So shame on that professor. Shame on her.”

