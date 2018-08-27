As Violence Continues at Chapel Hill Campus, UNC Board Member Says Confederate Statue Will Be Replaced

Police in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, arrested seven people on August 25, as protesters clashed at the base of the of the Silent Sam Confederate monument on the campus of the University of North Carolina (UNC) Chapel Hill. Five days earlier, a mob of leftist vandals tore down the statue of the soldier known as “Silent Sam,” so called because the sculptor did not include a cartridge box on the soldier’s belt so he could not fire his gun.

One would think that since the anti-statue vandals had already accomplished their goal, the matter should have been settled, but last Saturday about 200 people gathered around the missing statue’s base, with about 90 percent of them supporting the statue’s toppling. A small minority of those gathered opposed the removal of Silent Sam.

After shoving matches broke out between the two groups, three people were arrested for assault, according to UNC spokeswoman Carly Miller. Two others were charged with damage to property, one with resisting arrest, and another with inciting a publc disturbance.

The Raleigh News and Observer reported that 11 people have now been arrested or charged in Silent Sam protests since August 20. UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said that not one of those arrested is a UNC student, which raises important questions. If non-students are entering the campus to break the law, they may be professional leftist agitators.

A report in The New American on August 21 observed:

The leftist vandalism at UNC demonstrates just how brazen the Left has become. It knows, apparently, that officials and police will do little or nothing to stop the vandalism, just as they have done nothing to stop the rising tide of Antifa violence.

The Hill reported on August 25 that Thom Goolsby, a member of UNC’s Board of Governors, said that “Silent Sam” will be placed back on campus within 90 days. “A statue was torn down by a violent mob and the police stood by and did nothing as that happened,” Goolsby said, noting that the university’s board is investigating and working with school officials to ensure that the “perpetrators are punished, that judgment is sought for their felonious criminal acts.”

“We will make sure that the laws of our state are enforced,” Goolsby said. “We will not allow anarchy to reign on our campuses.”

Goolsby's words may be premature, however, as UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said the statue would be put up again off school property.

