Democrats Continue Defaming, Threatening ICE Agents

Prominent Democrats have been waging the rhetorical war on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for some time, but now they’ve escalated their attacks into potentially dangerous rhetoric.

Candidates such as socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called for the occupation of airports to stop ICE from doing its job. Elected officials, sworn to uphold the law, have loudly said they want to abolish the law-enforcement agency. Now it’s escalated.

A governor called the agents “thugs,” and a Democratic congressman threatened to prosecute them when the next Democratic president takes over.

Cuomo: ICE Agents Are Thugs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo raised the level of hateful rhetoric against ICE personnel the other night in a debate against his primary opponent.

The race is a joke, but the candidacy of soft-porn actress and kooky lesbian Cynthia Nixon, who starred in the TV comedy series Sex in the City, is having the desired effect: Cuomo is racing further to the Nutocrat Left than he already is. Or racing to the bottom, your perspective depending.

This is what Cuomo said:

New York state is the state that is suing Donald Trump for ripping babies from the arms of the mothers. New York state is the state that said we will not cooperate with ICE, they’re a bunch of thugs. We said we will sue them if they violate any criminal laws in the state of New York.

Speaking about federal employees in such language even five years ago would have been unthinkable. But with the radical left and Antifa sympathizers now in control of the Democratic Party, at least partly, it is now routine.

Which brings up what a Democratic congressman said.

Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), a former combat Marine who fought in Iraq, actually compared ICE agents with whom he disagrees to the “good Germans” in World War II who claimed to be following orders when they carried out atrocities.

Apparently, Gallego (shown) was responding to a story in the Washington Post that the Trump administration is “denying passports” to Americans of Hispanic ancestry born in the United States.

But as the Post reported and Gallego apparently ignored, “The government alleges that from the 1950s through the 1990s, some midwives and physicians along the Texas-Mexico border provided U.S. birth certificates to babies who were actually born in Mexico. In a series of federal court cases in the 1990s, several birth attendants admitted to providing fraudulent documents.”

Based on those suspicions, the State Department during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations denied passports to people who were delivered by midwives in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley. The use of midwives is a long-standing tradition in the region, in part because of the cost of hospital care.

The same midwives who provided fraudulent birth certificates also delivered thousands of babies legally in the United States. It has proved nearly impossible to distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate documents, all of them officially issued by the state of Texas decades ago.

Tweeted Gallego, “If you are a US government official and you are deporting Americans be warned. When the worm turns you will not be safe because you were just following orders. You do not have to take part in illegal acts ordered by this President's administration.”

Gallego might be a Harvard grad, but nothing the president has done, vis-à-vis immigration, has been illegal. Indeed, illegal immigration activities were the hallmark the Obama administration, which unilaterally declared the failed DREAM Act to be law and refused to enforce immigration law with its unconstitutional amnesty policies.

Commenters on his Twitter feed were not amused. “Hey genius,” one wrote, “we don't deport Americans. We deport illegals, because they're here illegally. Are you really a congressman?”

Wrote another, “Either you are stupid or what? If they get deported, that means they are not an American! If they get their American Citizenship by fraudulent means, that means they are not an American! That is why they are getting deported because they are not Americans!”

Harris, Ocasio-Cortez

But Cuomo and Gallego aren’t saying anything new. ICE and its employees have been under seige from the radical Left and its sympathizers in elective politics for some time.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will represent New York’s 14th District when she beats her GOP opponent in November, has called for open rebellion and confrontation, as The New American reported in July: “We have to occupy all of it. We need to occupy every airport. We need to occupy every border. We need to occupy every ICE office until those kids are back with their parents, period.”

“When we talk about abolishing ICE, we're talking about ending family detention,” the winsome leftist averred. “We're talking about ending an agency and ending a practice and a structure that is not accountable to the U.S. Department of Justice, that often takes on things that look a lot like enforcement activities.”

Other prominent Democrats who want to abolish ICE include Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and on the state and local level, open borders fanatic Kevin de León, a state senator in California, and New York’s far-out mayor Bill de Blasio.

Problem is, leftist shock troops on the ground have taken their remarks and position on ICE as a license to threaten ICE employees.

In June, the mega-violent Antifa group, which federal law-enforcement agencies have designated as terrorist, published the names of 1,595 ICE employees after a radical leftist college teacher handed Antifa members a list with the names on it.

In Portland, Occupy ICE threatened and attacked ICE agents in and around their offices.

Photo: AP Images