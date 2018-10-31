Wednesday, 31 October 2018

Midterm Elections: Expert Shares How to Reduce Voter Fraud

Written by 

Kurt Hyde, voter integrity expert, talks with senior editor Bill Jasper about the weaknesses and vulnerabilities with digital voting. With the midterm elections approaching, Kurt urges that the best method to combat voter fraud involves having a paper trail, which digital and remote voting does not allow.

 

