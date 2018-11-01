Don Lemon’s Anti-white Smear a Not-so-white Lie

CNN anchor Don Lemon finally exposed himself as a resolute racist last week when he suggested that America needs a “white guy ban” because a crazy lunatic murdered two black people in Kentucky.

CNN has not fired the angry race-baiter, a homosexual whose “boyfriend” is, oddly enough, a white man.

Whether Lemon’s better half is terrorizing him we are not given to know. We do know his remarks are part of the media’s hostility to whites that has been growing worse since the election of Donald Trump.

But perhaps the more significant point about Lemon’s rant is that his claim is false.

Speaking With Yes-man Cuomo

Lemon was speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo about two murders the FBI is investigating as a hate crime. Gregory A. Bush, 51, is accused of shooting Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones at a Kroger in a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky.

Lemon proceeded to pontificate about the evils of the white race:

I keep trying to point out to people not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity. But we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else — some people who are marching towards the border like it’s imminent....

We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.

After demonizing whites, Lemon then suggested a “white guy ban”:

There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on — you know, they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban. So what we do about that?

Of course, the “Muslim ban” was a bogeyman the Left created to undermine President Trump’s temporary travel restrictions on visitors from certain, mainly Islamic, countries.

Cuomo agreed that white guys are the enemy: “You’re making the right point,” Cuomo earnestly intoned.

When other media questioned Lemon, he repeated the calumny, as the Washington Post reported: “I said that the biggest terror threat in this country comes from radicals on the far right, primarily white men. That angered some people. But let’s put emotion aside and look at the cold hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming.”

Lemon then directed our attention to studies that supposedly show that white men are far more prone to terror attacks than, say, Muslims.

But terror in its conventional sense wasn’t the subject under discussion with Cuomo, despite Lemon’s alluding to people’s fears that terrorists might be in the migrant invasion force heading for the southern border of the United States.

Under discussion was the white-on-black shooting in Kentucky.

Blacks More Dangerous to Blacks Than Whites

So perhaps a better gauge of how dangerous whites are, relative to blacks, for instance, is FBI crime data.

The FBI data for 2017 show that of the 17,251 persons arrested for murder, 5,125, or 29.7 percent, were white and 6,444, or 37.4 percent, were black. Some 5,368 offenders were unknown.

Assuming the percentage of offenders for each race holds for the unknowns, 6,720 whites (5,125 plus 1,595 of the unknown) were murderers, and while black murderers numbered 8,452 (6,444 plus 2008 of the unknown).

That means blacks were 49 percent of the murderers, while whites were 39 percent. The disparity is even greater considering that whites are nearly 70 percent of the population, and blacks just 13 percent.

As inter-racial crime goes, the disparity tilts toward blacks being more dangerous to whites than the other way around. Consider the FBI’s data on single victims and single offenders.

Of the 3,567 whites murdered in 2017, 576 blacks were the culprits, meaning blacks were the murderers in 16.1 percent of the cases with white victims. Of the 2,970 blacks murdered, 276 whites were the culprits, meaning whites were the murderers in 9.3 percent of the cases where blacks were victims. In other words, a black was almost twice as likely to kill a white as a white was to kill a black.

Blacks kill each other far more frequently than whites kill blacks, the same data show. Of the 2,970 blacks murdered in 2017, 2,627 of the culprits were black. That’s 88.5 percent.

As for hate crimes involving murder, of the nine murders or other killings in 2016, blacks committed five; whites, four.

But are whites more prone to “terrorism” that other groups? On 9/11, Islamic terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people. And would Lemon include the leftist white Antifa goons in his calculations?

Lemon lied. And he smeared an entire race, which again, is now apparently permissible, as the media’s anti-white rhetoric well shows.

