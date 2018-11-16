1,100 Vote Fraud Cases Forgotten While Florida Counts Ballots

They’re the gang that couldn’t count straight. Or maybe they simply refuse to. But as Florida is counting and recounting ballots, and with leftists having long insisted that vote fraud is like unicorns, two truths should be noted.

First, there are more than 1,100 documented cases of vote fraud — including 1,019 criminal convictions — spanning 47 states.

Second, despite public protestations to the contrary, Democrats have already admitted vote fraud is a problem.

The 1,019 criminal convictions — real people who’ve committed real vote fraud and been convicted by real courts of law — are found in the Heritage Foundation’s voter-fraud database. There you can follow links to the actual names of perpetrators and the government documents relating to their cases. By the way, every case in it that I analyzed involved Democrats.

In-the-know leftists are aware of this criminality and have admitted as much — in private. An example was New York City Democrat election commissioner Alan Schulkin, who said on hidden camera (and only on hidden camera) in 2016, “I think there is a lot of vote fraud” (video below).

Then there are the Machiavellians who orchestrate it. For example, Democrat operative Scott Foval (among others) was also caught on 2016 hidden camera; he actually admitted that leftist conspirators bus illegal voters into areas to sway elections and that they’ve been doing it “for 50 years” (video below; warning: foul language).

Despite this, just yesterday the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin wrote of “the myth of voter fraud,” while the first half of a Boston Globe headline read last month, “‘Voter fraud’ is a myth that helps Republicans win.”

So peruse the aforementioned voter-fraud database; watch the above videos. Then ask yourself: Who is really peddling the fake news?

Then there was the common leftist claim that non-citizens “don’t vote in our elections.” Yet when a ballot from one was found in Palm Beach County during a canvassing meeting last Friday, lawyers representing Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D-Fla.) and Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) did not question the document’s existence, suggesting it was a figment of the imagination. They objected to it not being counted!

If any hands-on-ears types suppose this was the only non-citizen in the whole nation ever casting a ballot, note that a 2014 Old Dominion University study found that “14 percent of non-citizens in 2008 and 2010 ‘indicated’ they were registered to vote, [and] 6.4 percent of non-citizens voted in 2008 and 2.2 percent of non-citizens voted in 2010,” reported Breitbart. The study concluded that enough non-citizens vote “to plausibly account for Democratic victories in a few close elections.”

No one has to tell this to the Texas election officials caught on hidden camera earlier this month. One of them said about non-citizens voting in the Lone Star State, “We got tons of them” (video below). Note here that approximately 80 to 90 percent of voting non-citizens support Democrats.

This doesn’t stop leftists from projecting. A recent example is the claim made by Democrats such as Hillary Clinton, Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) that Republicans are trying to “steal” the Georgia governor’s race from Democrat Stacey Abrams. Brown went so far as to say, “If Stacey Abrams doesn’t win in Georgia, they stole it.”

How this makes sense in a red state in which Abrams was the underdog is never explained. But leftists are complaining about actions such as a Georgia purging of inactive voters that took more than a million people off the rolls. Not doing this, however, enables schemers to cast ballots under others’ names.

The aforementioned Jennifer Rubin touched on this, writing, “The only reason to believe voter ID is essential is if you think people are impersonating other voters. (If they are, don’t they ever get caught when the real voter shows up?...)” Actually, the answer is usually no.

I was contacted in 2005 by a Washington, D.C,. community leader who’d worked for several candidates over the years and who explained the mechanics of impersonation voting. In inner cities — Democrat strongholds — there’s tremendous transiency, with people frequently moving in and out of neighborhoods. These areas also have Democrat operatives known as “block captains” or “apartment captains” who know the lay of the land. Aware of who has left, all they need do is vote under these people’s names, or have someone else do so.

Do you now see why Democrats oppose voter-ID laws?

At least in Georgia, though, there is strict voter-ID. Florida merely “requests” it, but this is not its only problem. Federal prosecutors are currently looking “at a state-wide effort by Florida Democrats to count invalid ballots by giving absentee voters an altered form to fix discrepancies in their signature,” reports American Thinker.

Moreover, now-notorious Broward County elections supervisor Brenda Snipes has a history of election tampering, including a judge’s finding that she illegally destroyed ballots in 2016. (Word is that she’s still in her position because of fear that holding her accountable would bring “racism” charges; Snipes is black.)

Then there’s how Snipes missed yesterday’s 3 p.m. deadline for submitting recount tallies — by two minutes. Most chalk this up to incompetence, but GOP Senate candidate Rick Scott’s campaign charges that she did it purposely. After all, the recount gave Scott a net gain of 779 votes. But the missed deadline means that last Tuesday’s original count will have to stand, thus denying Scott those extra votes for now. It certainly is convenient stupidity.

Now maybe you know why, when hearing that leftists want to count and count and count and recount, many suspect that they just want to count Republicans out.

Photo: cmannphoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus