Another Avenatti Loss: Law Firm Evicted for Nonpayment of Rent

Porn lawyer Michael Avenatti just can’t catch a break.

A certain president might say he’s a loser.

His ridiculous defamation claim against President Trump on behalf of porn queen Stormy Daniels failed. His campaign to stop the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with false tales of gang rape failed.

He lost a lawsuit against a former associate, who tagged him for $4.85 million.

And on Friday, a judge evicted Avenatti’s ballyhooed law firm from its swank office that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Despite the consistent record of losing, he thinks he can win the presidency.

Evicted

A superior court judge in Los Angeles evicted Avenatti’s law firm, Eagan Avenatti, from its pricey digs in Newport Beach, California, on Friday.

The order to leave by today, the Los Angeles Times reported, affirmed a decision on October 22. Eagan Avenatti “skipped $213,254 in rent payments due over four months, leading the landlord, the Irvine Co., to sue for eviction.”

After the order of October 22, Orange County posted the eviction notice that said Avenatti had to leave the premises by November 1. The loud-mouth lawyer appealed, which gave him some more time, but alas, even the legal legerdemain of Michael Avenatti couldn’t prevail.

Avenatti took to Twitter, rather like The Donald might, to offer excuses:

More nonsense, this time relating to an “eviction.” First, it’s not even my current firm. Second, they were already in the process of moving so they didn’t need to be “evicted.” The right is so intent on eliminating me as a threat, they will do and say anything. #Garbage

If his firm was “already in the process of moving” the landlord would not have filed an eviction notice, one might think, but in any event, Avenatti was a no-show at the hearing.

When the judge asked the landlord’s attorney “if he had heard from Avenatti,” the Times reported, the lawyer replied that he had, indeed, spoken to Avenatti on November 13. But “there were other events,” the attorney said, “that transpired so I haven’t heard from him since then.”

Recent Avenatti Fails

Those “other events” might just have been Avenatti’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. Avenatti posted $50,000 bail to get out of the clink and blamed the arrest on a right-wing conspiracy peddler upon whom Avenatti has promised revenge. Avenatti’s two former wives defended him, but a cop told the Associated Press that the victim had visible injuries.

Yet an eviction notice and what might turn out to be a bogus abuse charge might be the least of Avenatti’s problems.

In late October, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley sent two referrals to the FBI about Avenatti’s “materially false statements” to the committee that accused Kavanaugh of gang rape. Grassley called Avenatti’s claims a “fraud.”

Democrats think the false claims, which were preposterous on their face, helped sink their campaign to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination.

On October 22, less than hour before the judge issued the eviction notice, the Times reported, another judge clobbered the hard-charging lawyer with $4.85 million judgement for a former associate who claimed Avenatti stiffed him out of the compensation he earned at Avenatti’s law firm. Avenatti accused the former associate of fraud, but has not pursued that claim in court.

A few days before that, a judge tossed the Avenatti-Daniels defamation claim against Trump and ordered her to pay his legal fees. Avenatti has appealed that decision.

Beyond that, the Daily Beast reported, “tax liens filed in Orange County [California] ... show that Avenatti has personally owed at least $1.2 million in federal taxes on top of the corporate debts.”

Avenatti’s fling in the coffee business invited a lawsuit from actor Patrick Dempsey, and despite his jet-setting lifestyle, the lawyer’s wife claimed in a lawsuit that he tried to duck his finanical obligations to her. The Beast reported that a judge hammered him with $156,379 in monthly child and spousal support and $215,000 legal bill.

Avenatti for President

Avenatti proposes himself as a contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. In August, Politico reported that he was “winning the 2020 Democratic Primary” by “setting the terms of the debate,” but added that he cannot win the nomination and will, ultimately, hurt the party and the country.

Thus, his problem might be convincing sane Democrats to back him.

Avenatti has visited New Hampshire, but Vermont Democrats canceled several events with him after last week’s arrest.

Photo: AP Images