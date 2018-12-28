Illegal-alien Cop Killer Highlights Need for Border Wall

The policies of lax border enforcement and sanctuary for illegal aliens killed a cop in Newman, California, the day after Christmas.

The victim was Corporal Ronil Singh, an immigrant from Fiji who just wanted to protect and serve. While doing so, another “immigrant,” police allege, murdered the officer.

The crime highlights the danger of open borders that hard leftists in the Democratic Party are promoting to bring in more future voters.

And bringing in those future voters is why party leaders such as incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer oppose building a border wall.

American Dream

The border-jumper shot Singh during traffic stop for drunk driving, police allege. The officer died at the hospital.

California Highway Patrol tweeted out a photo of the illegal-alien suspect, who had stopped at a convenience store before the murder, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department published more yesterday.

The agency described the suspect as “heavy set with black hair, last seen wearing a black jacket with white Ecko brand patches on the shoulders, a black shirt, a silver neck chain and black shoes,” the Modesto Bee reported.

Quoting a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, the newspaper reported that the suspect’s truck was found in a trailer park about 4.5 miles from the shooting.

Authorities have not released the illegal-alien suspect’s name.

Speaking through tears at news conference, Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said Singh was an “American patriot” who “came to America with one purpose, and that was to serve this country.”

Singh, who loved to hunt and fish, “came to America to become a police officer,” Richardson said. “That’s all he wanted to do. He truly loved what he did.”

Singh had a wife have a five-month-old little boy. Now, his wife and her little boy have no husband and father.

Trump Tweet

The officer’s murder, President Trump tweeted, highlights the need for a border wall that Democrats refuse to help him build.

“There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop,” Trump wrote. “Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!”

Democrats aren’t interested, and in fact, want the borders to stay wide open and illegal aliens to stay here.

Hard-left Democrats in California passed a sanctuary law that forbids state and local law enforcement from helping federal immigration authorities, a move that has made the state a sanctuary for illegal-alien criminals.

A federal judge sided with California when the Trump administration sued to overturn the law, although a local judge ruled that the law violated the state’s constitution.

That ruling didn’t help the victims of an illegal-alien criminal in Exeter on December 16. He opened fire during a drive-by shooting, killing one and wounding six before robbing a convenience store.

The area’s top cop blamed the state’s sanctuary law.

Illegal alien Gustavo Garcia, the Washington Post reported, was twice deported, and even arrested and let go again before the shooting.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters the crime occurred because his department cannot cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“That tool has been removed from our hands,” he told reporters. “And because of that, our county was shot up by a violent criminal.”

Before ICE deported the illegal-alien the second time, the Post reported, he was in federal prison for 27 months for illegally re-entering the country. But even worse, Garcia was arrested right before shooting spree — and held for just 10 hours.

“ICE officials learned about his arrest and issued an immigration hold, the agency said,” the Post reported. “But the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office let him go — because they had no choice, Boudreaux said. Under state law, the office is barred from honoring ICE’s detainer requests, unless the agency obtains an arrest warrant signed by a federal judge.”

Before the sanctuary law was passed, the sheriff said, Garcia “would have been turned over to ICE.” But because of the anti-American leftists in California, “we we no longer have the power to do that.”

California Governor Jerry Brown has repeatedly pardoned dangerous illegal-alien criminals to stop federal authorities from deporting them.

Questions are, did ICE ever deport the suspect accused of killing the police officer, and did California’s subversive sanctuary law protect him from deportation?

