Accused Top Sanders’ Lieutenant Follows #MeToo Pattern: Mostly Leftist Men Accused

At least one of the Bernie Bros who grabbed and fondled Bernie Gals during the 2016 campaign did a little more than grab and fondle.

One was a downright masher, if a young woman’s story is to be believed.

That Bernie Bro was Robert Becker, the chieftain of Bernie Sanders’ campaign in Iowa. His career as a top “progressive,” as the euphemism for 21st-century totalitarians goes, is over.

And what he did comports with what we know about most of the men felled by the #MeToo movement. They are liberal. They support abortion. And they force themselves on women as they pay lip service, so to speak, to the feminist cause.

Unwelcome French Kissing

The report on Becker comes from webzine Politico a week after revelations that the men of the Sanders campaign get a little handsy with the help.

Politico reported that the Sanders campaign lieutenant and a group of his disciples met at a hookah bar in Philadelphia after the Democratic National Convention in 2016 “to celebrate and mourn the end of the campaign.”

Becker couldn’t have been too sad, though, given what he said to a young lady who “worked under him with her boyfriend,” an unwise choice of words from Politico given what the webzine described:

Becker, now 50, told the 20-something woman that he had always wanted to have sex with her and made a reference to riding his “pole,” according to the woman and three other people who witnessed what happened or were told about it shortly afterward by people who did. Later in the night, Becker approached the woman and grabbed her wrists. Then he moved his hands to her head and forcibly kissed her, putting his tongue in her mouth as he held her, the woman and other sources said.

The woman did not report the incident at the time because the campaign was over.

That would have been that, but then Becker made a mistake. In prepping for another Sanders run at the White House, he began rounding up possible staffers.

And who do you think he called? That’s right, the woman he cornered in the bar.

And that, Politico reported, “prompted her to step forward and tell senior Sanders advisers, including 2016 campaign manager Jeff Weaver, about what happened to her.”

Unsurprisingly, the woman told Politico that “candidates who allow people like Robert Becker to lead their organizations shouldn’t earn the highest office in our government.”

The woman remained anonymous because she rightly fears retaliation. She must know how vindictive and dangerous, sometimes physically, radical leftists are when their power is threatened.

“It just really sucks because no one ever held him accountable and he kept pushing and pushing and seeing how much he could get away with” she told the webzine. “This can’t happen in 2020. You can’t run for president of the United States unless you acknowledge that every campaign demands a safe work environment for every employee and volunteer.”

Actually, it can happen in 2020, and even as Becker proclaimed innocence — “I categorically deny these allegations” — one campaign veteran admitted the truth: “There was lots of bros protecting bros, to the point that now there is a conversation among female alumni of not working on this campaign again.”

The group Friends of Bernie Sanders said Becker “would not be a part of any future campaigns,” and that “no one who committed sexual harassment in 2016 would be back if there were a 2020 campaign.”

In something of an amusing turn, the campaign for the little guy settled a discrimination claim from two of Becker’s underlings for $30,000.

Sanders said he was unaware of the settlement.

Sanders Follows the Pattern

This is the second major blow for the elderly socialist, who is not apologizing for Becker the way he has apologized for communist mass murderers.

That’s progress, one might suppose, but anyway, when the revelations about unnamed Bernie Bros surfaced last week, Sanders said he knew nothing about the sexual shenanigans because he “was a little bit busy running around the country trying to make the case.”

Maybe, but he ought to know this: Becker follows the #MeToo pattern. Most of the culprits that movement has targeted are self-proclaimed feminist men.

That truth aside, while Sanders “was a little busy” making the case for “free” everything, Bernie Bros were “a little busy” pressing the earnest, if misguided, young Bernie Gals for a little “free” hootchy-koo.

But they didn’t care to “Feel The Bern.”

Image: nito100 via iStock / Getty Images Plus