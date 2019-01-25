Friday, 25 January 2019

BREAKING: Roger Stone Arrested — Alex Newman Sounds Off

Written by 

Correspondent Alex Newman discusses the suspicious pretenses of Roger Stone’s arrest this morning. Newman, who has interviewed Roger Stone, questions the motives behind the arrest, and even argues that it’s the work of the deep state at hand.

Related links:

The New American's interview with Roger Stone

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Is a “Terrorist” Serial-Killer Gang Murdering Young White Men Nationwide?
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA